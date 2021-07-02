Euro 2020 quarterfinal Live Score, Spain vs Switzerland: Zakaria scores own goal; Spain 1-0 Switzerland in first half

Switzerland vs Spain, Euro 2020 Quarterfinal Live Score: It has been a fairytale story for Switzerland so far in the tournament. After qualifying for the Round of 16 as one of the best third-placed sides, Switzerland defeated world champions France in a penalty shootout to advance to the quarters. But can they surprise another favourite in Spain on Friday? It will be a tough task for the Swiss as La Roja are also in great goal-scoring form after hitting the net 10 times in the last two matches.

