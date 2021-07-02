Euro 2020 quarterfinal Live Score, Spain vs Switzerland: Zakaria scores own goal; Spain 1-0 Switzerland in first half
- Switzerland vs Spain Live Score, Euro 2020: Three-time champions face Switzerland in a Euro 2020 quarterfinal match at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Follow live score and updates of Switzerland vs Spain match here.
Switzerland vs Spain, Euro 2020 Quarterfinal Live Score: It has been a fairytale story for Switzerland so far in the tournament. After qualifying for the Round of 16 as one of the best third-placed sides, Switzerland defeated world champions France in a penalty shootout to advance to the quarters. But can they surprise another favourite in Spain on Friday? It will be a tough task for the Swiss as La Roja are also in great goal-scoring form after hitting the net 10 times in the last two matches.
-
JUL 02, 2021 10:09 PM IST
38' Another Corner! Spain 1-0 Switzerland
Another corner was taken by Shaqiri and it found a Swiss head but the ball went over the bar.
-
JUL 02, 2021 10:06 PM IST
35' Corner! Spain 1-0 Switzerland
Shaqiri has given Switzerland a corner. But his corner missed everyone in the box.
-
JUL 02, 2021 10:02 PM IST
31' Spain 1-0 Switzerland
-
JUL 02, 2021 09:56 PM IST
24' Spain 1-0 Switzerland
Ferran Torres put in an enticing cross in the penalty box. It looked like Morata would score until Silvan Widmer came into the way.
-
JUL 02, 2021 09:53 PM IST
21' Spain 1-0 Switzerland
Chance for Switzerland. Haris Seferovic was just inches away from taking the ball away from the Spanish goalkeeper.
-
JUL 02, 2021 09:48 PM IST
16' Spain 1-0 Switzerland
Koke took the free kick but it went over the bar. Not far off but Sommer was untroubled.
-
JUL 02, 2021 09:47 PM IST
16' Spain 1-0 Switzerland
Free-kick for Spain as Morata is fouled by Zakaria. It is in a dangerous position.
-
JUL 02, 2021 09:40 PM IST
8' GOALLL! Spain 1-0 Switzerland
Alba has given Spain the lead early in the first half. Alba took a shot from a volley but the ball took a heavy deflection off Zakaria, which flat-footed Sommer. Lucky goal for Spain.
-
JUL 02, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Switzerland dangerous on the counter
Switzerland had 5 players in the Spanish half with only 4 La Roja defenders. But Zakaria's poor touch has let Spain get the ball.
-
JUL 02, 2021 09:34 PM IST
Match begins
The ball is with Spain as expected, they hold the majority of the possession but Switzerland are dangerous on the counter-attack.
-
JUL 02, 2021 09:29 PM IST
Action about to begin
Players have gathered on the pitch for the national anthem. Kickoff is seconds away.
-
JUL 02, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Xhaka misses out
Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka will play no part in the quarterfinal as he suspended after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament against France. He is replace d by Denis Zakaria in the playing XI.
-
JUL 02, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Spain Playing XI
Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets (capt), Koke; Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia
-
JUL 02, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Switzerland Playing XI
Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Silvan Widmer; Steven Zuber, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria, Ricardo Rodriguez; Xherdan Shaqiri (capt); Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic
-
JUL 02, 2021 08:36 PM IST
The match is only a minutes away
-
JUL 02, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Spain vs Switzerland - LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Euro 2020 match between Spain and Switzerland.
