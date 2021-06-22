Euro 2020 Live Streaming Croatia vs Scotland: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online

Croatia vs Scotland, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: There are two matches tonight for Euro 2020 - and a win for Croatia over Scotland will be enough for them to book a spot in the Round of 16. Croatia have 1 point, a win will take them to 4 points, and that would mean even if they finish at 3rd position, they will be through to the Round of 16. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Here’s all you need to know about Croatia vs Scotland UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Croatia vs Scotland taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Croatia vs Scotland will take place at Hampden Park, in Glasgow, Scotland.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Croatia vs Scotland begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Croatia vs Scotland begins late night at 12:30 PM IST on Tuesday (June 22nd).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Croatia vs Scotland?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Croatia vs Scotland will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Croatia vs Scotland online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Croatia vs Scotland will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Croatia vs Scotland match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/football/