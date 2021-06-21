Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour positive for coronavirus

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has tested positive for the coronavirus and will have to isolate for 10 days, the team said Monday.

The Chelsea player will miss his team’s final Group D match against Croatia on Tuesday and a potential round-of-16 match.

Gilmour was UEFA's player of the match on Friday in a 0-0 draw against England at Wembley Stadium.

Players are regularly tested and are staying within team bubbles apart from when they are at matches. The Scottish Football Association said it had been liaising with Public Health England but did not announce if anyone else had been deemed a close contact and would have to also isolate.

Scotland has one point from its two Group D matches.