Euro 2020: Mason Mount gives jersey to young England fan after victory over Denmark in semi-final - Watch her reaction

It was a moment to cherish for an entire nation as England made it through to their maiden European Championships final after a 2-1 win in extra time over Denmark in the semi-final of Euro 2020. Harry Kane converted a penalty in extra time to help England's national football team reach where they had never been.

The capacity crowd at the Wembley Stadium in London erupted in joy as Gareth Southgate's team continued their dream run. The scenes were festive not just inside the stadium but all throughout the country.

After the win, England mid-fielder Mason Mount made his way into the crowd and gave his jersey to a young fan, who was left overjoyed.

WATCH - MOUNT GIVES JERSEY TO YOUNG FAN

It was at Wembley, 25 years ago, that Southgate had missed the deciding penalty against Germany to see his team crash out of the semi-final stage of Euro 96. But that history was rectified by his team on Wednesday as they held off a tough challenge from Denmark.

It was match that England dominated but the Danes never gave in. In fact it was the Danish team who took the lead, courtesy an unbelievable goal from a free-kick taken by the young Mikkel Damsgaard.

But England's constant pressure helped them equalise through an own goal, which was netted by Denmark captain Simon Kjaer. The winner came in extra time as the referee pointed to the spot after Raheem Sterling was brought down inside the box. The decision was affirmed after VAR check.

Kane took the spot kick but it was saved by Kasper Schmeichel, only for the England captain to slot home the rebound.