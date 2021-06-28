Euro 2020: 'Matter for the authorities, so that it can be met with a robust response'- Enrique on Morata's death threats

Being a professional football in a football-frenzy country comes with its challenges and it is something Spain striker Alvaro Morata can vouch for form, who recently said that he was subjected to death threats on social media for misses numerous chances during the Euro 2020 group stage. Addressing the same, Spain coach Luis Enrique has asked the police for a "robust response".

Morata has scored one goal at Euro 2020 so far and has missed a few chances, including a penalty during Spain's 5-0 win against Slovakia last Wednesday. He revealed that some of the threats were even directed towards his son.

"I think it's a police matter really," Luis Enrique said Sunday ahead of Spain's game against Croatia in the round of 16.

"Because when it comes to death threats, particularly in regard to family and kids, that's a serious offense. … I think it's a matter for the authorities, so that it can be met with a robust response."

Marcus Berg, the Swedish striker, missed a penalty during their 0-0 draw against Spain and he also revealed that he received social media abuse and threats against himself and his children

Morata, who spent last season at Juventus on loan from Atletico Madrid, has been Spain's main striker at Euro 2020. His teammates have also roundly condemned the threats made against him.

"I really cannot imagine who would make that kind of comment on social media because it can be really damaging, not just to the player but also to the family and to the kids," Spain captain Koke Resurreccion said.

"That's a step too far and it really has to be condemned."

Koke has been teammates with Morata at Atletico and said he has been doing his best to help the striker remain focused on the tournament.

"The first thing I did was to give him a big hug to try and pick him up," Koke said.

"Because it's not easy to be him right now. I think what he needed was a hug from his wife, a hug from his kids. So I tried to give him a big hug and then when we're sitting around the table it's just about being normal, and trying to laugh."

(With inputs from AP)