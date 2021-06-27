Euro 2020: Race to Golden Boot involving Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Patrik Schick

The Euro 2020 has seen some spectacular goals so far and as the tournament progresses through with the ongoing Round of 16, a few names have top the goal-scoring charts. Let's glance through the race to the Golden Boot involving Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, and Patrik Shick.

1) Cristiano Ronaldo (5): Record-breaking man Euro 2020 Ronaldo has been in top-notch form so far, netting five goals in the group stage. The Portugal captain scored a late double against Hungary, one goal against Germany, and another brace against France to lead his side to last 16. Moreover, the Juventus striker has an assist to his name.

2) Romelu Lukaku (3): Belgian striker Lukaku carried his Serie A scoring form to this edition of the European Championship, slotting three goals in as many games so far to lead Belgium's charge into the knockout stages. He scored a brace against Russia before adding a late goal in the third game against Finland in the final group game.

3) Patrik Schick (3): He will be remembered for a long time for THAT goal against Scotland in their tournament opener. The Czech Republic striker has scored three goals so far as the Czech finished third in their group to qualify for the next round. He scored twice against Scotland and added a third against Croatia

4) Emile Forsberg (3): Sweden's Emil Forsberg has also scored three goals en route to leading Sweden to last 16. He netted one against Slovakia and registered a brace against Poland.

5) Georginio Wijnaldum (3): Netherlands skipper's tournament came to life in their last group game against North Macedonia, scoring an impressive brace. Earlier in the tournament, he netted one against Ukraine.

Ronaldo and Lukaku will be up against each on Sunday as Portugal take on Belgium. On the other hand, Wijnaldum and Schick will square off against one another as the Netherlands play Czech Republic.