Euro 2020 Round of 16: Which teams qualified and which teams were eliminated? All you need to know

Euro 2020: Here is a look at all the teams that were qualified for the Round of 16 - and also the ones who were eliminated.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 07:41 AM IST

Euro 2020, Round of 16: And just like that, we are into the knockout stages. From here on, every game is a must win and there will be no second chances. Major upsets may be on the cards, and penalty shoot-outs will become a strategy for the lower-ranked teams to push for further qualifications over top-ranked teams.

Here are all the teams that were qualified through to the Euro 2020, Round of 16:

GROUP A:

Teams Qualified: Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Team(s) Eliminated: Turkey

------------------------------------------------------------------

Group B:

Teams Qualified: Belgium, Denmark

Team(s) Eliminated: Finland, Russia

------------------------------------------------------------------

Group C:

Teams Qualified: Netherlands, Austria, Ukraine

Team(s) Eliminated: North Macedonia

------------------------------------------------------------------

Group D:

Teams Qualified: England, Croatia, Czech Republic

Team(s) Eliminated: Scotland

------------------------------------------------------------------

Group E:

Teams Qualified: Sweden, Spain

Team(s) Eliminated: Poland

------------------------------------------------------------------

Group F:

Teams Qualified: France, Germany, Portugal

Team(s) Eliminated: Hungary

