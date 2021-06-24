Euro 2020 Round of 16: Which teams qualified and which teams were eliminated? All you need to know
Euro 2020, Round of 16: And just like that, we are into the knockout stages. From here on, every game is a must win and there will be no second chances. Major upsets may be on the cards, and penalty shoot-outs will become a strategy for the lower-ranked teams to push for further qualifications over top-ranked teams.
Here are all the teams that were qualified through to the Euro 2020, Round of 16:
GROUP A:
Teams Qualified: Italy, Wales, Switzerland
Team(s) Eliminated: Turkey
------------------------------------------------------------------
Group B:
Teams Qualified: Belgium, Denmark
Team(s) Eliminated: Finland, Russia
------------------------------------------------------------------
Group C:
Teams Qualified: Netherlands, Austria, Ukraine
Team(s) Eliminated: North Macedonia
------------------------------------------------------------------
Group D:
Teams Qualified: England, Croatia, Czech Republic
Team(s) Eliminated: Scotland
------------------------------------------------------------------
Group E:
Teams Qualified: Sweden, Spain
Team(s) Eliminated: Poland
------------------------------------------------------------------
Group F:
Teams Qualified: France, Germany, Portugal
Team(s) Eliminated: Hungary