Euro 2020 Sweden vs Slovakia Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch on TV and online

UEFA EURO 2020, Sweden vs Slovakia Live Streaming: The stage is set for an epic encounter between Sweden and Slovakia as both teams look to earn a spot in the Round of 16. Slovakia defeated Poland in their previous game and a win over Sweden will give them a qualification in the next round.

Euro 2020, Sweden vs Slovakia - LIVE

Sweden, who drew against Spain, will have to produce a win to improve their chances. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Here’s all you need to know about Sweden vs Slovakia UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Sweden vs Slovakia taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Sweden vs Slovakia will take place at Saint Petersburg Stadium, in Russia.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Sweden vs Slovakia begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Sweden vs Slovakia begins at 6:30 PM IST on Friday (June 18).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Sweden vs Slovakia?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Sweden vs Slovakia will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Sweden vs Slovakia online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Sweden vs Slovakia will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Sweden vs Slovakia match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/football/.