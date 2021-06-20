Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Switzerland beat Turkey 3-1 to keep Round of 16 hopes alive
Euro 2020: Switzerland beat Turkey 3-1 to keep Round of 16 hopes alive

Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice to lead Switzerland to a 3-1 win against Turkey in their Euro 2020 Group A match that kept their hopes of reaching the knockouts alive.
Reuters | , Baku
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Switzerland's players celebrate after beating Turkey 3-1 in their Euro 2020 Group A encounter.(AP)

Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice to lead Switzerland to a 3-1 win against Turkey on Sunday in their Euro 2020 Group A match that kept their hopes of reaching the knockouts alive. (COMPLETE EURO 2020 COVERAGE)

Turkey exit the competition after a third straight defeat while the Swiss hope to progress to the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams after finishing level with second-placed Wales on four points but behind on goal difference.

HIGHLIGHTS: SUI 3-1 TUR

Italy beat Wales 1-0 in the other group match after the Welsh were reduced to 10 men in the second half.

Haris Seferovic opened the scoring for Switzerland in the sixth minute when he took a pass from Steven Zuber before pivoting and driving a left-footed shot into the net from just outside the penalty area.

Switzerland doubled their lead in the 26th minute after Zuber picked up a blocked shot and slipped it to Shaqiri who took a touch and then unleashed a vicious long-range shot that gave the sprawling keeper no chance.

He doubled his tally in the 68th minute when he swept home a cross on the counter, minutes after Irfan Can Kahveci had pulled a goal back for Turkey.

uefa euro 2020 euro 2020 switzerland
