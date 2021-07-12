Euro 2020: Top 5 goals from the tournament - Watch Videos

One month, 51 games and 142 goals later, Euro 2020 witnessed the coronation of Italy as the champions. They were near-flawless throughout the tournament and their dominance continued from start to finish. There was another thing that remained constant- the goals. An average of 2.79 goals were scored per match, meaning the fans around the world were well entertained. We have tried to narrow down some of the best goals for you. Let's take a look at top 5 goals from the tournament:

1) THAT Schick goal! - The top spot has to go to Czech Republic's Patrick Schick, who scored from 49.7 yards out, from near the halfway line, against Scotland. A king ricochet fell his way and when he saw the opposition goalkeeper off his line, he pulled the trigger.

2) Sheer Class from the veteran: Luka Modric, former Ballon d'Or winner scored an outrageous goal from the outside of his right boot against Scotland. Mateo Kovacic, after receiving the ball from the left flank, threaded it to Modric outside the box. The 35-year-old went for goal from the outside of his right boot and smashed the ball into the net by curling the ball from the inside of his foot.

3) DAMSGAAAARRDD! Runners-up England conceded only two goals in regulation time throughout the tournament. The first time they did, it was an absolute thunderbolt that flew off Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard right foot. During the second semifinal, Damsgaard scored a stunning freekick goal but could not prevent his team from go down in the last-4 stage.

4) Goodbye, Defending Champions! Belgium knocked defending champions Portugal out in the Round of 16, courtesy of a thunderous goal from Thorgan Hazard. Rising above the shadow of brother Eden, the Bundesliga-based winger took aim from outside the penalty area with a rasping shot, that swung left and then right through the air, before crashing into the net.

5) Finesse, Flair, and simply, Fabulous! 2018 World Cup winners France were knocked out from the competition in a dramatic fashion. They played Switzerland, which ended 3-3 in regulation time and eventually, the Swiss won it on penalties. There was one goal that will continue to replayed; the Paul Pogba goal. He curled the ball into the top left right corner from outside the box, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.