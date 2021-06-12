Euro 2020 Wales vs Switzerland Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

UEFA EURO 2020, Wales vs Switzerland Live Streaming: In Match 2 of Euro 2020, Wales will take on Switzerland in a Group A fixture. After Italy got their campaign up and running with a comprehensive win in the opener, Wales and Switzerland would be hoping for the same. All eyes will be on star winger Gareth Bale and uncapped Rubin Colwill, as the 19-year-old midfielder has made only six appearance for the Cardiff senior team. They complete their Group A fixtures against Italy in Rome on June 20, but before that, a strong Switzerland unit awaits them. They have with them Granit Xhaka of Arsenal and Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool, who were included in the final 26-man squad that was announced by coach Vladimir Petkovic.

Here’s all you need to know about Wales vs Switzerland UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Wales vs Switzerland taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Wales vs Switzerland will take place at Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan.

Also Read | Wales vs Switzerland: Full squads of both teams

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Wales vs Switzerland begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Wales vs Switzerland begins at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday (June 12).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Wales vs Switzerland?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Wales vs Switzerland will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Wales vs Switzerland online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Wales vs Switzerland will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Wales vs Switzerland match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/football/