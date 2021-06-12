UEFA Euro 2020, Wales vs Switzerland: Full squads of both teams

The Euro 2020 could not have asked for a better opening act as Italy trumped Turkey to get their campaign off to an emphatic start. On Saturday, Wales and Switzerland would be hoping to follow the same path as the two teams face each other in the second Group A match. Semi-finalists in Euro 2016, Wales will be led by Gareth Bale, adding to the career highlight of the winger. He was appointed captain after Ashley Williams retired earlier this year. With 33 goals from 92 matches, Bale is Wales' highest goal-scorer and will look to add another feather to his cap on Saturday.

Switzerland had a disappointing 2020, failing to win a game on the field. Their only win was by default, when there was a virus outbreak in Ukraine. This year though, Switzerland have won all five matches but Wales will be their first top-flight opponents.

Also Read | Wales vs Switzerland: When and where to watch

Here is the full squad for Wales vs Switzerland match at Euro 2020:-

Wales

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward

Defenders: Ethan Ampadu, Ben Cabango, Ben Davies, Chris Gunter, Tom Lockyer, Chris Mepham, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Neco Williams

Midfielders: Joe Allen, David Brooks, Rubin Colwill, Daniel James, Dylan Levitt, Joe Morrell, Aaron Ramsey, Matthew Smith, Jonny Williams, Harry Wilson

Forwards: Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Tyler Roberts.

Switzerland

Goalkeepers: Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin, Yann Sommer

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Loris Benito, Eray Coemert, Nico Elvedi, Jordan Lotomba, Kevin Mbabu, Becir Omeragic, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schaer, Silvan Widmer

Midfielders: Christian Fassnacht, Edimilson Fernandes, Remo Freuler, Mario Gavranovic, Admir Mehmedi, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas

Forwards: Breel Embolo, Xherdan Shaqiri, Haris Seferovic, Steven Zuber.