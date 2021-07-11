Euro 2020: 'You've put me in an awkward position' - Djokovic's epic response to predicting Italy vs England final winner

Apart from watching the Wimbledon 2021 final between Novak Djokovic, Matteo Berrettini, and the London crowd will also witness another spectacle. Italy will face England at the Wembley stadium in London in Euro 2020 final, and everyone wants to know who will lift the trophy. Djokovic, after spending close to three-and-a-half hours on court en route to his sixth Wimbledon and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, showcased that the fatigue of playing such a pressure-filled match did not take away from his wit even for a second when he was asked about his predictions for Euro 2020 final.

Presenter Sue Barker, during the presentation ceremony, asked the now 20-time Grand Slam champion about an "unbiased view" on who he thinks will lift the glittering continental trophy. In response, the Serbian gave a smart and diplomatic. (COMPLETE EURO 2020 COVERAGE)

He said: "You’re putting me in a very awkward position right now. I’m a huge football fan. So I will enjoy the football tonight."

That answer was at least enough to draw a big ovation from the crowd at the All England Club.

Earlier on Sunday, Djokovic defeated Berrettini to rise a third-consecutive title at the All England Club. After

In the first set that lasted 1 hour and 10 minutes, Matteo Berrettini saved a set point at 5-2 against Djokovic to triumph in the tiebreaker.

In usual Djokovic fashion, he made a comeback and showed his class in the second set. The Serbian raced to a 4-0 lead but missed three set points as Berrettini tried his best to rattle the world no.1, but Djokovic eventually won the set 6-4.

Djokovic did not loosen his grip in the match as he broke the Italian's serve early in the third set. Berrettini had the chance to break Djokovic's serve but the Serbian managed to save three breakpoints. Djokovic won the set 6-4.

In the fourth set, Djokovic turned on the style as Berrettini looked jaded in the championship final. Djokovic won two break points as he clinched his sixth Wimbledon title with a scoreline of 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.