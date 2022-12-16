Ex-Manchester United captain picks the winner of FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has reached its climax as defending champions France lock horns with Argentina in the final on Sunday, December 18. Both nations have won the coveted trophy twice each and are looking to add a third title to the tally. Argentina were crowned World Champions in 1978 and 1986 while France achieved the honours in 1998 and 2018. France are thus aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back titles.

As the high-octane clash draws near, football experts and fans are weighing in on prospects of both teams to win the crown of World Champions in this edition of the tournament. Amidst rising predictions and speculations, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has backed Argentina to triumph in the final. He opined that Argentina have slight edge over reigning champions France and captain Lionel Messi could be the game changer for the South American team.

"It’s intriguing, it’s a great final and one to really look forward to," Keane told ITV Football.

"You look at France against Morocco and England and you think they’re not great, but they get the job done. They’ve conceded one goal in those two games and that was a penalty. But Argentina, with all the support behind them, the energy of the team and of course Lionel Messi, you would have to say they are slight favourites," he added.

The Manchester United legend further talked about star striker Messi and lauded him for his sensational performance in the semi-final against Croatia where he had scored the first goal via penalty and then provided an incredible assist to compatriot Julian Alvarez in the 69th minute who converted it into a goal and made the lead 3-0 that proved to be the winning margin.

"We saw glimpses of peak Messi [in the semi-final win over Croatia]. He’s done it for years and years. The guy is fantastic and I love watching him. You know what, I hope they win it, even if it’s just for him," said Keane.

Keane further speculated about the kind of contest that will transpire in the final on Sunday and predicted it to be a brilliant match.

"I think Argentina will be encouraged by how many chances Morocco got and how easy it was to get through the France midfield," highlighted Keane

‘But look, Sunday is a different game. The intensity will be different. France are the World champions so they will be confident and they’re attacking players can certainly hurt Argentina. There will be respect there but both teams will fancy their chances. That’s why it’s set up for a brilliant game," he concluded.

