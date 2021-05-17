Home / Sports / Football / FA Cup final defeat has not shaken Tuchel's faith in Chelsea
FA Cup final defeat has not shaken Tuchel's faith in Chelsea

Tuchel has guided Chelsea to the final of Europe's elite club competition and helped them climb the league table since taking over from Frank Lampard in January, but consecutive defeats has put them under pressure.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 10:45 AM IST
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reacts alongside Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers.(Pool via REUTERS)

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has not lost faith in his players in the wake of Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup final loss to Leicester City and said they will regroup for their battle to secure a Premier League top-four finish and win the Champions League.

Tuchel has guided Chelsea to the final of Europe's elite club competition and helped them climb the league table since taking over from Frank Lampard in January, but consecutive defeats has put them under pressure.

After last week's shock defeat by Arsenal, Chelsea are fourth on 64 points, just one point above Liverpool with two games left.

"This is a strong group," Tuchel told the club website https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2021/05/17/tuchel-highlights-mount-s-importance-and-why--strong--chelsea-gr. "There is no reason to doubt these players, who have done so well to get into the top four from 10th place, to reach the FA Cup final and to be in the final of the Champions League.

"We are strong enough to handle these situations and these are the challenges that we face.

"It's not easy, but it is fun, and there are a lot of teams chasing us and our situation."

Chelsea host third-placed Leicester on Tuesday before travelling to Aston Villa on Sunday to wrap up the league campaign.

They face Manchester City in the Champions League final on May 29 in Porto.

