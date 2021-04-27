FA rescinds red card shown to West Ham's Balbuena after appeal

West Ham United defender Fabian Balbuena has had his red card successfully overturned following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League, England's Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.

Balbuena caught Chelsea's Ben Chilwell on the leg with his follow-through after a clearance and referee Chris Kavanagh sent him off following a VAR check, which West Ham manager David Moyes described as a "rank, rotten decision".

With the three-match suspension for serious foul play removed, Balbuena will be eligible to play West Ham's next match against Burnley on Monday.

West Ham are fifth in the standings, three points behind Chelsea and the final Champions League spot with five games left in the season.

