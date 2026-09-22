ATLANTA — A struggling Atlanta Falcons offense in desperate need of improved production at quarterback will have Michael Penix Jr. make his first start in Thursday night's game at Green Bay.

Falcons announce Michael Penix Jr. will make 2026 debut as starting QB against Packers

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The Falcons announced the quarterback change on Monday.

The Falcons suffered a 34-3 loss to NFC South rival Carolina in Sunday's home opener. In Cooper Rush's two games as the fill-in starter, the Falcons have been held to one touchdown and 16 points.

Penix’s arm strength made him the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft. He has been cautious in his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that ended his 2025 season. He said Wednesday there are “just a couple technical things that I want to hit, some goals that I have, that I want to achieve” before playing in a game.

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{{^usCountry}} The Falcons were only 3-6 in Penix’s nine starts in 2025. He completed 60.1% of his passes for 1,982 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. By comparison, Rush and rookie Jack Strand have combined for five interceptions and one touchdown in two games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Falcons were only 3-6 in Penix’s nine starts in 2025. He completed 60.1% of his passes for 1,982 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. By comparison, Rush and rookie Jack Strand have combined for five interceptions and one touchdown in two games. {{/usCountry}}

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Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday “I have a decent idea of where we’re going” at quarterback this week. In a possible indication a change was coming, Stefanski said he wanted to tell the team before announcing his plan later Monday.

Stefanski has been supportive of Penix's recovery schedule. “I talk to Mike every day and and like I’ve told you guys up I’m very confident in our discussions with Mike, with medical, throughout this entire process,” Stefanski said.

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Stefanski announced on Sept. 9 Tua Tagovailoa would open the season as the starter, but Tagovailoa was ruled out for the opener at Pittsburgh after he suffered an oblique injury in practice. Tagovailoa was held out of practice last week and was inactive against Carolina.

Stefanski said Monday that Tagovailoa is “Getting better. We’ll work through what that means for this week, but definitely getting better.”

Rush has completed 22 of 39 passes for 229 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions. The Falcons signed Rush on July 29 after Tagovailoa opened training camp with tightness in his lower back.

Very little has gone well for an offense that has scored a combined 16 points in two losses, but the running game remains the biggest reason to believe a recovery is possible. Bijan Robinson ran for 72 yards and Brian Robinson added 51 yards against Carolina. The Falcons averaged 4.9 yards per carry while rushing for 157 yards.

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Entering Monday, Rush is tied with New England's Drake Maye for the NFL lead with four interceptions. Rush didn't show the necessary arm strength or accuracy to lead the offense or keep the starting job.

Late in the first half, Jahan Dotson was open behind the Panthers' secondary but had to wait as Rush's incompletion was underthrown. On another second-quarter possession, Rush threw high and wide on an attempt to Olamide Zaccheaus and threw wide on another incompletion to an open Drake London.

Rush lost a fumble on a 9-yard run to open the game. The first of five turnovers for the Falcons set up a Carolina touchdown and Atlanta never recovered.

Strand completed only 8 of 15 passes for 59 yards and had his first pass intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Devin Lloyd. Even so, Strand's athleticism and arm strength make him an interesting prospect.

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“I’m very excited about Jack’s development and the work that he’s putting in,” Stefanski said. "To see where he’s come from day one until now, I am really proud of him and he’ll continue to work and he will be better for the reps he got yesterday."

Tight end Kyle Pitts has only one reception for 15 yards through two games. He had only three targets against the Panthers and has only four for the season. Pitts had 88 catches for 928 yards and five touchdowns in 2025.

Stefanski said Pitts' limited role does not reflect the team's plan for the tight end.

“Kyle’s a big part of what we do,” Stefanski said. “I know the production hasn’t been there for him or our offense in the first two games, but that’s not indicative of what we have planned with Kyle because he’s a good football player."

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Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, who had been questionable with a shoulder injury, left in the first quarter with a groin injury. Linebacker Samson Ebukam left late in the first half. RT Jawaan Taylor was listed as questionable in the fourth quarter.

31 — The 34-3 loss was the Falcons' largest margin of defeat at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which opened in 2017. The Falcons also took a 34-3 home loss to the Panthers in 2014 at the Georgia Dome.

The Falcons will visit Green Bay on Thursday night. The Packers improved to 1-1 with a 20-17 overtime win at the New York Jets.

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