Fans slam Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo for meeting controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson

Currently looking for a move away from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticised by fans for meeting controversial right-wing psychologist Jordan Peterson. Known for his controversial comments on race and climate change, Peterson has divided opinion about him on social media. The Portugal captain posted a photo from their meeting calling Peterson his 'friend'. He captioned the post as, "Nice to see you my friend! #seeyousoon."

Here is the photo:

Peterson also commented on the post and praised Ronaldo. He wrote, "I’ve rarely met anyone who more clearly deserved what they earned. Good to meet you."

The 37-year-old has been lately facing the ire of fans due to his form and now he faced their wrath for meeting the controversial psychologist. One fan wrote, "Most unexpected collab".

Another added, "disappointed".

One fan asked Ronaldo, "Wow. Way to side with the fascists. C’mon man, are you that immune to common sense?"

Meanwhile, the post also received a positive reaction from other fans. One fan wrote, "Two proper men".

"I must admit I have a lot of respect for you, especially after the whole drink water thing and now this, you're a solid dude", another commented.

Having barely started for United in the ongoing season, Ronaldo is expected to depart in the upcoming winter transfer window. Among many touted destinations, one such could also be Saudi Arabia, although the striker rejected a sensational bid from Al-Hilal recently. The Saudi club reportedly offered him a two-year deal worth 211 million pounds, which amounts to 2 million pounds a week. But Saudi Arabian Football Federation president Al-Misehal feels more Saudi clubs will bid for the 37-year-old next year.

Speaking to The Athletic, he said, "I think, ‘Why not?’. I’m sure it would be a very expensive deal, of course, but we can see our clubs getting higher revenues in the past couple of years. We have already seen some big players who used to play in the Premier League come to the Saudi league. I like Cristiano Ronaldo as a player and I would like to see him play in Saudi Arabia."

