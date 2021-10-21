Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / FIFA Rankings: India rise one spot to 106th, Belgium hold onto top position
football

FIFA Rankings: India rise one spot to 106th, Belgium hold onto top position

India has also moved one spot ahead to the 106th position after the Sunil Chhetri-led side won the SAFF Championship. The Blue Tigers had defeated Nepal in the summit clash.
India football team captain Sunil Chhetri(Twitter)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 06:02 PM IST
ANI |

October 2021 was a busy month in international football, with qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, friendlies, and the final rounds of the UEFA Nations League all on the agenda. A total of 160 fixtures were played, the impact of which can be seen on the FIFA Rankings.

Though their lead is now under threat, Belgium remain on top despite UEFA Nations League defeats to France (3rd, 1) and Italy (4th, 1). Among the top five, only Les Bleus and Gli Azzurri have improved their positions.

India has also moved one spot ahead to the 106th position after the Sunil Chhetri-led side won the SAFF Championship. The Blue Tigers had defeated Nepal in the summit clash.

Brazil remain second but are breathing down the neck of Belgium, just 12 points behind. England, meanwhile, dropped two places to fifth.

"A little further down, Spain's (7th, 1) progress at the expense of Portugal (8th, -1) is also noteworthy, as is that of Germany (12th, 2), who leapfrog USA (13th). Uruguay lost most ground among the top 20 by dropping three places to 15th," read an official FIFA statement.

RELATED STORIES

It is after that, however, where we find some of the most significant movers on this edition. Morocco (29th, 4), Russia (33rd, 4), Egypt (44th, 4), Saudi Arabia (49th, 7) and South Africa (66th, 7) all made strides on the back of two wins from two this month in Qatar 2022 qualifying.

Two nations in the second half of the table fared even better, with New Zealand (111, 10) and Indonesia (165, 10) the joint-biggest movers this month, ahead of Central African Republic (115, 9) and Cambodia (170, 8).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian football team
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

El Clasico: 'They make us enthusiastic about future of a better Barcelona'

Piqué scores, keeps Barcelona alive in Champions League

Ronaldo header seals United comeback win over Atalanta

Mo Salah magic and the mantle of the world’s best
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP