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FIFA reveals 48 World Cup team base training sites

FIFA reveals 48 World Cup team base training sites

Published on: May 26, 2026 03:18 am IST
AFP |
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Defending champions Argentina and England will have their World Cup teams based in Kansas City under a list of training sites announced by FIFA on Monday.

FIFA reveals 48 World Cup team base training sites

The record 48 teams competing in the global football showdown that begins next month will have 39 teams based in the United States, seven more based in Mexico and two based in Canada.

"Team Base Camps are an integral part of the fabric of any FIFA World Cup," said Heimo Schirgi, 2026 FIFA World Cup chief operating officer. "They are where teams put down roots, train and recuperate, and experience the day-to-day rhythms of the tournament."

Iran were confirmed with a team base in Tijuana, Mexico.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday said the country would allow Iran to be based there to avoid US visa restrictions.

Colombia, South Korea, Mexico, South Africa, Tunisia and Uruguay will also be based in Mexico with Canada and Panama based in Canada and the rest settled in US venues.

Qatar: Santa Barbara, CA

South Africa: Pachuca, MX

Scotland: Charlotte, NC

Senegal: New York-New Jersey

Switzerland: San Diego

Sweden: Dallas

Tunisia: Monterrey, MX

Turkiye: Mesa, AZ

Uruguay: Cancun, MX

United States: Irvine

Uzbekistan: Atlanta

js/

Waters

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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