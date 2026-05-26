Defending champions Argentina and England will have their World Cup teams based in Kansas City under a list of training sites announced by FIFA on Monday.

FIFA reveals 48 World Cup team base training sites

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The record 48 teams competing in the global football showdown that begins next month will have 39 teams based in the United States, seven more based in Mexico and two based in Canada.

"Team Base Camps are an integral part of the fabric of any FIFA World Cup," said Heimo Schirgi, 2026 FIFA World Cup chief operating officer. "They are where teams put down roots, train and recuperate, and experience the day-to-day rhythms of the tournament."

Iran were confirmed with a team base in Tijuana, Mexico.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday said the country would allow Iran to be based there to avoid US visa restrictions.

Colombia, South Korea, Mexico, South Africa, Tunisia and Uruguay will also be based in Mexico with Canada and Panama based in Canada and the rest settled in US venues.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Algeria: Kansas City {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Algeria: Kansas City {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Argentina: Kansas City {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Argentina: Kansas City {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Australia: San Francisco Bay Area {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Australia: San Francisco Bay Area {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Austria: Goleta, CA {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Austria: Goleta, CA {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Belgium: Renton, WA {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Belgium: Renton, WA {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sandy, UT {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sandy, UT {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Brazil: New York-New Jersey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brazil: New York-New Jersey {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Canada: Vancouver {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Canada: Vancouver {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cote d'Ivoire: Philadelphia {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cote d'Ivoire: Philadelphia {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Congo DR: Houston {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congo DR: Houston {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Colombia: Guadalajara, MX {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Colombia: Guadalajara, MX {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cabo Verde: Tampa, FL {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cabo Verde: Tampa, FL {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Croatia: Alexandria {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Croatia: Alexandria {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Curaçao: Boca Raton, FL {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Curaçao: Boca Raton, FL {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Czechia: Dallas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Czechia: Dallas {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ecuador: Columbus, OH {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ecuador: Columbus, OH {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Egypt: Spokane, WA {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Egypt: Spokane, WA {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} England: Kansas City {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} England: Kansas City {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Spain: Chattanooga, TN {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spain: Chattanooga, TN {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} France: Boston {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} France: Boston {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Germany: Winston-Salem, NC {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Germany: Winston-Salem, NC {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ghana: Boston {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ghana: Boston {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Haiti: New York-New Jersey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Haiti: New York-New Jersey {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Iran: Tijuana, MX {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran: Tijuana, MX {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Iraq: Greenbrier, WV {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iraq: Greenbrier, WV {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jordan: Portland {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jordan: Portland {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Japan: Nashville, TN {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Japan: Nashville, TN {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} South Korea: Guadalajara, MX {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} South Korea: Guadalajara, MX {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saudi Arabia: Austin, TX {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saudi Arabia: Austin, TX {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Morocco: New York-New Jersey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Morocco: New York-New Jersey {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mexico: Mexico City {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mexico: Mexico City {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Netherlands: Kansas City {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Netherlands: Kansas City {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Norway: Greensboro, NC {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Norway: Greensboro, NC {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} New Zealand: San Diego {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} New Zealand: San Diego {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Panama: New Tecumseth, CAN {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Panama: New Tecumseth, CAN {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Paraguay: San Francisco Bay Area {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paraguay: San Francisco Bay Area {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Portugal: Palm Beach Gardens {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Portugal: Palm Beach Gardens {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Qatar: Santa Barbara, CA

South Africa: Pachuca, MX

Scotland: Charlotte, NC

Senegal: New York-New Jersey

Switzerland: San Diego

Sweden: Dallas

Tunisia: Monterrey, MX

Turkiye: Mesa, AZ

Uruguay: Cancun, MX

United States: Irvine

Uzbekistan: Atlanta

js/

Waters

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON