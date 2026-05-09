...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

FIFA to hold three opening ceremonies for World Cup. Check full details

FIFA to hold three opening ceremonies for the World Cup. Check all details here. 

Updated on: May 09, 2026 08:02 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
Advertisement

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is around the corner, and fans cannot wait for the tournament to start in June. The 48-team tournament will be played from June 11 to July 19, and one month prior to the start of the competition, FIFA confirmed that it will host three opening ceremonies. A grand event will be held before the opening matches in all three host countries - the USA, Mexico and Canada. The first opening ceremony will take place at the Mexico City Stadium before the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks. (AFP)

The stage will be set 90 minutes before kick-off, and some of the world's most exciting voices in global music will make their presence felt. Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Tyla will bring the sound of the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album to life.

The ceremony in Mexico will set the stage for a trilogy of opening ceremonies that will continue across Canada and the United States. It will be produced in creative partnership with Balich Wonder Studio.

“Each ceremony is connected by a shared creative thread that reimagines the FIFA World Cup Trophy through the lens of each host country's culture. In Mexico, this concept is brought to life through the intricate and celebratory art of papel picado, a powerful symbol of tradition, craftsmanship, and joy,” FIFA said in an official release.

“The FIFA World Cup is a moment the world shares, and that begins with how we open it,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“Starting with Mexico City and continuing the next days with Toronto and Los Angeles, these ceremonies will bring together music, culture and football in a way that reflects both the individuality of each nation and the unity that defines this tournament. It is a powerful way to begin a truly global celebration," he added.

 
opening ceremony fifa world cup fifa
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / FIFA to hold three opening ceremonies for World Cup. Check full details
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.