The introduction of hydration breaks at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup has received criticism from fans and former and current players. But Arsene Wenger, FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, feels it did not affect the flow of play or the results of matches. Wenger also failed to confirm if hydration breaks will be present at the next World Cup, too.

England's players huddle during a hydration break. (AFP)

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Speaking ahead of the World Cup final, Wenger said FIFA will review the hydration breaks after the tournament. In the ongoing tournament, there are two three-minute hydration breaks, one in each half, and it's mandatory.

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‘We have to analyse after the World Cup’: Arsene Wenger

When asked if they had an impact on games, Wenger said, "No."

"Sometimes they did not like them and we have to analyse after the World Cup what is the impact.

“It did not look to me that it (hydration break) changed the results of the competition. But we are here to serve people who watch football.”

‘Medically it was needed in many games’: Arsene Wenger

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{{^usCountry}} The ongoing 2026 World Cup has also seen huge differences in playing conditions as it has been held across the US, Mexico and Canada. Some matches have been played in extreme heat, and others in much cooler conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ongoing 2026 World Cup has also seen huge differences in playing conditions as it has been held across the US, Mexico and Canada. Some matches have been played in extreme heat, and others in much cooler conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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"In some games it was really needed and because we did not want to make any difference between games we decided to do it (for every match)," Wenger said.

"We will have a deep analysis after the competition.

"In some games where stadiums were covered, people were not happy with it. Medically it was needed in many games. We have not come to a conclusion yet," he added.

Spain's head coach, Luis de la Fuente and Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk backed the rule's purpose, but questioned its effectiveness in colder conditions and at covered venues. Meanwhile, England's Thomas Tuchel claimed that it had a bigger impact than initially predicted and broke the momentum of matches.

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Meanwhile, Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa tore it to shreds, calling it a destroyer of football's cultural essence.

“In my view, it adds nothing and takes away a lot. When [the match] was divided into four periods, no thought was given to the effect it might have on what makes football such a captivating sport, but instead to other repercussions which I'm neither discussing nor analysing,” Bielsa said.