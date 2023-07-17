FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 schedule, groups, live streaming in India: Everything you need to know
The USA enter with hopes to complete the ‘three-peat’, having won the 2019 edition of the tournament in France and the 2015 tournament in Canada.
The FIFA Women’s World Cup returns for its ninth edition this summer, with the event being co-hosted for the first time. The World Cup, which starts from July 20, will be held across Australia and New Zealand. A total of 32 teams will travel down under, and all of them will carry the same dream: to play the final at the Sydney Olympic Stadium on August 20, and get their hands on the coveted title.
The United States of America (USA) enter with hopes to complete the ‘three-peat’, having won the 2019 edition of the tournament in France and the 2015 tournament in Canada. The USA continue to be the powerhouse of women’s football, but a much-changed and relatively inexperienced team will allow other teams to grab their chances.
Prime amongst these is Sarah Wiegman’s England Lionesses, who redefined the way women’s football is seen at home with their famous Euros win at Wembley last summer. England have been to the last two semifinals, but will want to go a step further this year.
Hosts Australia are also amongst the favourites, and possess star power through Chelsea striker Sam Kerr. The usual suspects – Spain, Germany, and France – will also be looking to do their best to tame the Americans, while the 2019 finalists Netherlands will want to mark a revenge victory over the US in the group stages as well.
Teams, schedule, and streaming details for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: All you need to know
When is the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023?
The FIFA Women's World Cup begins on July 20, 2023, and the final is on August 20, 2023.
Where is the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 being played?
The FIFA Women's World Cup is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
Where can I watch the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in India?
Fans can catch all the action on FanCode mobile app (Android, iOS, TV), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play and www.fancode.com.
FIFA Women’s World Cup Groups:
Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland
Group B: Australia, Ireland, Nigeria, Canada
Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan
Group D: England, Haiti, Denmark, China
Group E: Netherlands, Portugal, United States, Vietnam
Group F: Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama
Group G: Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden
Group H: Colombia, Germany, South Korea, Morocco
FIFA Women’s World Cup Schedule:
Thursday, July 20
Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway
Group B: Australia vs. Ireland
Friday, July 21
Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada
Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland
Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica
Saturday, July 22
Group E: United States vs. Vietnam
Group C: Zambia vs. Japan
Group D: England vs. Haiti
Group D: Denmark vs. China
Sunday, July 23
Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa
Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal
Group F: France vs. Jamaica
Monday, July 24
Group G: Italy vs. Argentina
Group H: Germany vs. Morocco
Group F: Brazil vs. Panama
Tuesday, July 25
Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea
Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines
Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway
Wednesday, July 26
Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica
Group C: Spain vs. Zambia
Group B: Canada vs. Ireland
Thursday, July 27
Group E: United States vs. Netherlands
Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam
Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria
Friday, July 28
Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa
Group D: England vs. Denmark
Group D: China vs. Haiti
Saturday, July 29
Group G: Sweden vs. Italy
Group F: France vs. Brazil
Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica
Sunday, July 30
Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco
Group H: Germany vs. Colombia
Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand
Group A: Norway vs. Philippines
Monday, July 31
Group C: Japan vs. Spain
Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia
Group B: Canada vs. Australia
Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria
Tuesday, August 1
Group E: Portugal vs. United States
Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands
Group D: China vs. England
Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark
Wednesday, August 2
Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden
Group G: South Africa vs. Italy
Group F: Panama vs. France
Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil
Thursday, August 3
Group H: South Korea vs. Germany
Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia
Saturday, August 5
Match 49: 1A vs 2C
Match 50: 1C vs 2A
Sunday, August 6
Match 51: 1E vs 2G
Match 52: 1G vs 2A
Monday, August 7
Match 53: 1D vs 2B
Match 54: 1B vs 2D
Tuesday, August 8
Match 55: 1H vs 2F
Match 56: 1F vs 2H
Friday, August 11
QF1: W49 vs W51
QF2: W50 vs W52
Saturday, August 12
QF3: W53 vs W55
QF4: W54 vs W56
Tuesday, August 15: SF1: QF1 vs QF2
Wednesday, August 16: SF2: QF3 vs QF4
Saturday, August 19: Third-place match
Sunday, August 20: The Final