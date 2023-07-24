Argentina star picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as classic gesture for Portugal legend goes viral

Argentina legend Lionel Messi is among football's biggest icons and his spectacular freekick during Inter Miami debut is one of the many examples why he is regarded as the best in business. While he enjoys a huge fanfare across the globe, it is hard to imagine an Argentine choose someone else over Messi.

Argentina forward Yamila Rodriguez(Twitter)

However, Yamila Rodriguez, an Argentina forward, currently representing her country at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, certainly feels otherwise.

Rodriguez has been the talk of the town at the megaevent currently being held in New Zealand, and it's because of her tattoos. In a viral photo doing rounds on social media, her left leg is seen inked with two footballing legends, but not Messi. The one on her thigh is of Argentina legend Diego Maradona and towards her shin area is of Messi's biggest contemporary Cristiano Ronaldo.

The tattoos of Ronaldo and Maradona are one of many Rodriguez dons.

Ronaldo and Messi share a great rivalry, with both the players formerly representing arch rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

After spending nine seasons in Spain's capital, Ronaldo moved back to his old club Manchester United. Ronaldo's relation with United got bitter following his explosive interview with British journalist Piers Morgan right before the men's World Cup. He then moved to Saudi Arabia, where he plays for Al-Nassr, and many others have taken the same route since.

Messi, who is a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, is currently with Major League Soccer (MLS) side Miami after spending two years with Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi has scored over 100 international goals, including two against France at the 2022 World Cup final, a match Argentina won on penalties.

Apart from the World Cup and the Ballon d'Or's, Messi played a huge role in helping his boyhood club Barcelona, where he spent 17 successful years, win 35 titles (4 Champions Leagues, 10 Spanish leagues and 7 Copa del Reys).

Argentina kick-off World Cup on a disappointing note

Meanwhile, Argentina kicked-off the World Cup on a slow note and lost 0-1 against Italy in the opener. Cristiana Girelli, who was introduced as a substitute, scored the winner in the 83rd minute.

With the defeat Argentina are now placed at the bottom of the table and they will look to open their account against South Africa, whom they meet on Friday in Dunedin.

Italy on the other hand will face Sweden on Saturday in Wellington.

Rodriguez came as a substitute in the clash against Italy.

