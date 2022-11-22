FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, France vs Australia Live Streaming: When and where to watch online, on TV

Lionel Messi's Argentina kick-off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign on Tuesday, against Group C opponents Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail. In what is expected to be the Argentine captain's last World Cup, focus will be on him and he will be hoping to lead his side to victory. Meanwhile, Denmark take on Group D opponents Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan and Mexico face Poland in a Group C fixture at Stadium 974 in Doha. Defending champions France also open their World Cup campaign against Group D opponents Australia on Wednesday, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah.

When will the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Denmark vs Tunisia, Mexico vs Poland, France vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 matches take place?

The Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Denmark vs Tunisia, Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will take place on Tuesday, November 22. Meanwhile, France vs Australia is scheduled for Wednesday, November 23.

Where will the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Denmark vs Tunisia, Mexico vs Poland, France vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 matches take place?

The Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Denmark vs Tunisia, Mexico vs Poland, France vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will take place at the Lusail Stadium (Lusail), Education City Stadium (Al Rayyan), Stadium 974 (Doha), Al Janoub Stadium (Al-Wakrah) respectively.

Which television channels in India will broadcast the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Denmark vs Tunisia, Mexico vs Poland, France vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 matches?

The Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Denmark vs Tunisia, Mexico vs Poland, France vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be broadcasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels on televisions in India.

Where will the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Denmark vs Tunisia, Mexico vs Poland, France vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 matches be live streamed in India?

The Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Denmark vs Tunisia, Mexico vs Poland, France vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be live streamed in India via Jio Cinema. Also, follow here for live coverage https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football.

