FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Spain set up iconic clash versus Germany in Group E; defending champions France in Group D

The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup was made at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre on Friday. While Spain set up a mouth-watering clash with Germany in Group E, defending champions France were placed in Group D. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal were drawn in Group H. Five-time winners Brazil were placed in Group G. Qatar, the hosts of the tournament, already took position A1 from Pot 1 (placed in Group A), while the remaining teams were allocated pots on the basis of their FIFA Rankings, released on Thursday.

37 teams were invilved in the World Cup draw as three entries in the 32-team line-up are yet to be known and will be confirmed in only in June when the European and intercontinental playoffs finish. The venues will be decided later this month. The opening game of the World Cup will be between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Netherlands, Senegal

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Scotland/Wales/Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

England will open against Iran in a first ever World Cup game between the countries. England and the U.S. will play each other in their second game. The drew 1-1 in their 2010 group when both advanced.

England's final game could be a derby against either of its neighbours, Wales or Scotland, or Ukraine — those three teams are in a playoff bracket in June.

The U.S. and Iran previously met at the 1998 World Cup, where the Iranians won 2-1.

Group B teams should also start play on November 21. That gives those teams fewer days to prepare for the World Cup but builds in more rest days if they go deep into the tournament.

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski — the holders of the Ballon d'Or and FIFA Best player in the world awards, respectively — are on track to meet when Argentina plays Poland in the last round of group games.

Argentina opens against Saudi Arabia, and Poland starts against Mexico.

Defending champion France and Denmark were in the same group four years ago and both advanced to the knockout stage. In 2018, they also faced Peru and Australia in their group so a three-team reunion is also possible depending on the outcome of an intercontinental playoff bracket in June.

2010 champion Spain will face 2014 winner Germany in a tough group for Japan.

Costa Rica was a quarterfinalist in 2014, going deeper then than Spain, but must first get past New Zealand in a playoff in June.

Belgium was a semi-finalist four years ago and Croatia was the beaten finalist. Canada is an intriguing and difficult option from the lowest-ranked teams after topping its qualifying group ahead of Mexico and the U.S.

Morocco gets a group with two tough Europeans for back-to-back tournaments. Last time, it was Spain and Portugal.

Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia are quickly reunited after all were in the same group in 2018. Brazil will open against Serbia, which it beat 2-0 four years ago.

Brazil should be among the last teams to start play on Nov. 24 — more time for the squad to prepare but a more congested 25-day program if it is to win a record sixth title.

Cristiano Ronaldo is on track to open his fifth straight World Cup finals by facing Ghana.

The group reunites Luis Suarez and Uruguay with Ghana for the first time since their infamous quarterfinals game at the 2010 World Cup. Suarez was sent off for punching away an almost certain winning goal for Ghana deep in extra time. The penalty was missed and Uruguay went on to win the shootout.

Earlier in the 2010 knockout rounds, Suarez scored twice when Uruguay also eliminated South Korea 2-1.

(with AP inputs)

