FIFA World Cup 2022 guide: History, groups, players to watch out for - All you need to know

Published on Nov 19, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Here's all you need to know about the impending FIFA World Cup which begins from Sunday in Qatar.

A woman takes a selfie with her mobile phone beside a giant replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy in front of the Stadium 974 in Doha
HT Sports Desk

A desert classic

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be the 22nd edition of what is now an even that has grown in scale and scope in ways scarcely imaginable 92 years ago. From 13 countries in 1930, it now features 32 and will expand to 48 in 2026. Here’s a low-down on different editions of football’s biggest event.

Gear up for an Arabian odyssey

Over the next 29 days, 32 teams will battle for football’s biggest prize. Unlike other World Cups, the timing of the event has been altered (from June-July) to avoid the harsh desert summer. But this also means the teams have had little preparation time. Leagues around the world have been paused for six weeks to accommodate the tournament and teams have landed in the Gulf nation hoping to hit the ground running. Here’s how things will unfold over the next month. May the best team win!

Eyeing the high

Stalwarts in their own rights and superstars in world football for their exploits in their clubs, these five top draws in Qatar are yet to win a World Cup, the ultimate prize for a country in football. Messi, Ronaldo, Benzema may not have another World Cup appearance left in them.

HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

