FIFA World Cup 2022 guide: History, groups, players to watch out for - All you need to know

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be the 22nd edition of what is now an even that has grown in scale and scope in ways scarcely imaginable 92 years ago. From 13 countries in 1930, it now features 32 and will expand to 48 in 2026. Here’s a low-down on different editions of football’s biggest event.

Over the next 29 days, 32 teams will battle for football’s biggest prize. Unlike other World Cups, the timing of the event has been altered (from June-July) to avoid the harsh desert summer. But this also means the teams have had little preparation time. Leagues around the world have been paused for six weeks to accommodate the tournament and teams have landed in the Gulf nation hoping to hit the ground running. Here’s how things will unfold over the next month. May the best team win!

Stalwarts in their own rights and superstars in world football for their exploits in their clubs, these five top draws in Qatar are yet to win a World Cup, the ultimate prize for a country in football. Messi, Ronaldo, Benzema may not have another World Cup appearance left in them.

