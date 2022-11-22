FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Argentina stunned as Saudi Arabia win 2-1 in Group C tie
- Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia stun Argentina to script 2-1 win in Group C meeting. Catch all the Live score and updates of the Group C game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup between Lionel Messi's Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022: who would have thought this result? Argentina, the third-ranked side in FIFA rankings, with Lionel Messi in their side, and touted as the tournament favourites, have been completely stunned by 51-ranked Saudi Arabia. And all it took the Green Flacons were just five minutes of brilliance in the second half. Messi converted the penalty in the 10th minute before Argentina were disallowed three goals for offside all in the first half. Three minutes into the second half, Saleh Al-Shehri levelled the score before a stunner from Salem Al-Dawsari put Saudi ahead. They were on point with their defense, denying Argentina any further opportunities as they sailed to a memorable 2-1 win.
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 05:52 PM
Plenty to think for Argentina!
Not a fatal blow for Argentina. But they sure do have plenty to think for after this loss. Also, they will now be up against comparatively tougher opponents in Mexico and Poland in their next two group matches.
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 05:38 PM
FIFA World Cup Live Updates: THE GREAT UPSET
THAT'S IT! THE GREATEST UPSET at the very start of the tournament. Title favourites Argentina go down 1-2 to 51-ranked Saudi Arabia the Group C opener.
ARG 1-2 KSA
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 05:34 PM
FIFA World Cup Live Score: WHAT A SAVE!
One final save from the Saudi goalkeeper. Superb effort.
ARG 1-2 KSA | 2nd HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 05:33 PM
FIFA World Cup Live: Great to see two thumbs up
The defender reacts with thumbs up gesture as he is stretchered out of the field. Argentina restart. Can they do it in the final minutes of the injury time?
ARG 1-2 KSA | 2nd HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 05:30 PM
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live Updates: THAT WAS HORRID TO WATCH
Keeper rushes to clear the ball, but his knee strikes his own teammate who falls flat on the ground. Goalkeeper looks concerned, teammates surround the player as medical rush in for aid.
ARG 1-2 KSA | 2nd HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 05:26 PM
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live Score: Argentina denied again
Saudi looked more determined to win this game. Goalkeeper denies Otamendi, but the ball lands inside the box. Attempt fired, but a defender gets in the way. Brilliant stuff!!
ARG 1-2 KSA | 2nd HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 05:25 PM
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live: 8 minutes of added time
8 minutes of added time. 8 more minutes for Argentina to turn it around.
ARG 1-2 KSA | 2nd HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 05:23 PM
FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Few changes for Saudi Arabia
Two changes for Saudi Arabia - Al Amri and Asiri for Al Abed and Al Buraikan.
ARG 1-2 KSA | 2nd HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 05:18 PM
FIFA World Cup Live Score: MESSI….no
Messi heads the ball, not the best of attempts, and the goalkeeper stops it. 6 more minutes left
ARG 1-2 KSA | 2nd HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 05:15 PM
FIFA World Cup Live: Final 10 minutes of the match
Argentina are down to the final 10 minutes of the game to turn it around.
ARG 1-2 KSA | 2nd HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 05:14 PM
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live: Freekick for Argentina.
Messi goes down just outside the box. Freekick for Argentina. Huge chance for them. Messi with the attempt. Its well over. There's a huge sigh of relief for Saudi Arabia
ARG 1-2 KSA | 2nd HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 05:12 PM
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live Updates: Argentina on the ropes
They haven't lost a match since their game against Brazil in 2019. And they didn't concede a single goal in their last five matches. But now they are on the ropes here in Qatar.
ARG 1-2 KSA | 2nd HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 05:08 PM
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live Score: Risky clearance from the keeper
Martinez sprints ahead to collect the through ball. He goes past the final defender, but the Saudi goalkeeper charges out to clear the ball. Not the best of clearance. But is saved.
ARG 1-2 KSA | 2nd HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 05:07 PM
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live: Di Maria's cross comes tantalisingly close
Di Maria's cross comes tantalisingly close. Ball then lands in Messi's feet, dribbles past the defender to find Di Maria again. But the final attempt lacked power. Keeper stopped it comfortably.
ARG 1-2 KSA | 2nd HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 05:02 PM
FIFA World Cup Live Score and Updates: Argentina looking for opportunities
Argentina remain desperate to bounce back in the game and deny Saudi Arabia of scripting the biggest upset in the tournament. But Saudi Arabia have been on point with their defense.
ARG 1-2 KSA | 2nd HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 04:50 PM
FIFA World Cup Live Score and Updates: WHAT JUST HAPPENED!
SAUDI ARABIA HAVE TURNED THE GAME AROUND! Salem Al-Dawsari puts Saudi Arabia 2-1 ahead against Argentina. He collects the ball, cuts it, dribles past two and curls it high and well past the goalkeeper to put Saudi Arabia 2-1 ahead in the match.
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 04:43 PM
FIFA World Cup Live Score and Updates: SAUDI ARABIA SCORES!!
Saleh Al-Shehri levels the score. It was Saudi Arabia's first shot on target in the match. And they have made it count.
ARG 1-0 KSA | 2nd HALF
-
FIFA World Cup Live Score: 2nd half gets underway
Second half gets underway in Qatar. Argentina lead 1-0 in the Group C match.
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 04:30 PM
FIFA World Cup Live Score: Numbers at half-time
Possession (%): Argentina 64-36 Saudi Arabia
Attempts on target: Argentina 1(3)-0(0) Saudi Arabia
Corners: Argentina 2-1 Saudi Arabia
Fouls: Argentina 3-8 Saudi Arabia
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 04:23 PM
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live Updates: HALF TIME
And there goes the HALF TIME whistle. Messi's strike still the difference between the two sides. There should have been three more goals, all of which were disallowed due to offside. Argentina also struggled to find a shot of target since that goal.
ARG 1-0 KSA | HALF TIME
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 04:20 PM
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live Score: Di Maria…not the perfect of touches
Di Maria leaps and stretches to make the connection inside the box. But it wasn't a perfect one. Goalkeeper collects it comfortably. Interestingly, its Argentina's first shot on target since Messi's goal in the 10th minute.
ARG 1-0 KSA | 1st HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 04:17 PM
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live: 5 minutes of added time
We will see five minutes of added time.
ARG 1-0 KSA | 1st HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 04:14 PM
FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Free kick for Argentina
Another free kick for Argentina, from the left-hand side. Messi with the attempt. De Paul hits off a rebound and sends it completely off target.
ARG 1-0 KSA | 1st HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 04:12 PM
FIFA World Cup Live Score: Excellent defending from Saudi Arabia
Di Maria's lob finds Messi inside the box. And just when he looked to pull the trigger, the defender jumped in to deny it.
ARG 1-0 KSA | 1st HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 04:07 PM
FIFA World Cup Live: NOT FOR THE THIRD TIME!!
Wonderful through ball from Messi. Martinez deceives the keeper, cuts past him and nets the ball. BUT…OFFSIDE for the third time.
ARG 1-0 KSA | 1st HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 04:03 PM
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live Updates: First free kick for Saudi Arabia
First attempt for Saudi Arabia in the match, but the free kick is sent straight into the hands of the goalkeeper.
ARG 1-0 KSA | 1st HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 04:00 PM
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live: Lautaro Martínez scores…CANCELLED
Lautaro Martínez scores! Terrific pass and Martinez just chips it over the charging keeper to put Argentina 2-0 ahead. WAIT! VAR check shows Messi was offside and hence it has been cancelled.
ARG 1-0 KSA | 1st HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 03:57 PM
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live Score: Take a look at Messi's World Cup boots
ARG 1-0 KSA | 1st HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 03:55 PM
FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Fun fact for Argentina fans
Argentina have never lost a match in World Cup in over six decades after scoring the first goal.
ARG 1-0 KSA | 1st HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 03:54 PM
FIFA World Cup Live Score: MESSI….offside
A wonderful pass finds Messi as he collects the ball and curls it past the keeper. Messi breaks into celebration only to be stopped by the referee with the offside flag.
ARG 1-0 KSA | 1st HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 03:50 PM
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live Score: Martinez…goes off target
Martinez collects the ball and fires an attempt which goes off target and is deemed offside as well.
ARG 1-0 KSA | 1st HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 03:41 PM
FIFA World Cup Live: Messi with the penalty…SCORES
Messi with the penalty…and he SCORES!! What a start for Argentina!!! Frustrating for Saudi Arabia
ARG 1-0 KSA | 1st HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 03:39 PM
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live Score: Possible penalty!
Freekick for Argentina. Messi takes it but referee halts it for a possible penalty check. PENALTY
ARG 0-0 KSA | 1st HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 03:38 PM
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live Score: Corner for Argentina
Saud tackles, Gomez goes down. Argentina get a corner. Messi takes it. Goalkeeper takes charge and punches it away from danger
ARG 0-0 KSA | 1st HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 03:34 PM
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live: Messi's first attempt
Messi has his first opportunity at goal in just the 2nd minute of the game as the crowd goes berserk. Misses it.
ARG 0-0 KSA | 1st HALF
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 03:31 PM
FIFA World Cup Live Score, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: GAME TIME!
The first of the Group C match is underway at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar where Argentina take on Saudi Arabia.
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 03:24 PM
FIFA World Cup Live Updates: 10 minutes away from kick off
Players are still warming up. Fans have already taken their seat and we are moments away from the kick off
-
FIFA World Cup Live Score: Messi…injury concerns? Here's what he said…
"I have no issues whatsoever. I heard there were rumors about having to miss part of the training or training a part of the training, no, it's just precautions. Nothing strange or out of the ordinary.
"I haven't done anything different, I just took care of myself. I have worked as I have done throughout my entire career. This is a special moment, most likely my last World Cup. My last opportunity to make my dream, our dream a reality."
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 03:18 PM
Lionel Messi's World Cup story...
On June 16, 2006, Messi had made his World Cup debut for Argentina. Four years later, he watched most of his Barcelona teammates lift the trophy after Spain were crowned champions. In 2014, he led the team to the final before a 113th-minute strike from Germany's Mario Gotze broke the hearts of Argentina fans. In 2018, Argentina recorded one of their most forgettable campaigns where they lost to France 4-3 in the Round of 16 tie.
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 03:09 PM
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia LIVE score: Here's the playing XI for the two teams
Argentina XI (4-4-2): Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico; Di Maria, Paredes, De Paul, Gomez; Messi, Martinez
Saudi Arabia XI (4-4-1-1): Al-owais; Abdulhamid, Al-tambakti, Al-bulayhi, Al-shahrani; Al-faraj, Kanno, Al-malki; Al-brikan, Al-shehri, Al-dawsari.
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 03:00 PM
FIFA World Cup Live Score: How did Saudi Arabia qualify?
Saudi Arabia finished atop in Group D to make the third round where they once again finished top of the table in Group B to make the World Cup finals.
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 02:55 PM
FIFA World Cup Live: How did Argentina qualify?
Argentina finished second in the CONMEBOL division of the World Cup, winning 11 of their 17 matches. Brazil had finished atop in the points table.
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 02:48 PM
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live Updates: How has Saudi Arabia fared in World Cups?
This will be their sixth World Cup appearance. Their best every finish was in their maiden appearance back in 1994 when they had reached the Last 16. In 2018, they incurred a group stage exit after losing two of their three games.
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 02:43 PM
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live Score: How has Argentina fared in World Cups?
This will be Argentina's 17th World Cup appearance. Their best ever show was in 1978 and 1986 when they had emerged as champions. They only reached the final two other times since their last title haul - 1990 and 2014. Messi's side had suffered a disappointing campaign in 2018 where they lost to eventual champions France in the Round of 16.
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 02:40 PM
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Where does Argentina and Saudi Arabia stand in FIFA rankings
The Lionel Messi-led Argentina are presently ranked third in FIFA rankings. Their best-ever ranking was the top spot which they had last claimed back in 2016.
Saudi Arabia are ranked 51 now.
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 02:33 PM
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live: Today's venue - Lusail Stadium of Qatar
It is situated north of Doha. It has a capacity of 80000, making it the largest stadium for this World Cup. It was constructed in 2021. It will host 10 World Cup matches this year, including the final on December 18.
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 02:24 PM
FIFA World Cup Live: Who's in Saudi Arabia's World Cup squad?
Goalkeepers: Mohamed Al-Owais (Al-Hilal), Nawaf Al-Aqidi (Al-Nassr), Mohamed Al-Yami (Al-Ahly).
Defenders: Yasser Al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal), Ali Al-Bulaihi (Al-Hilal), Abdulelah Al-Amri (Al-Nassr), Abdullah Madu (Al-Nassr), Hassan Tambakti (Al-Shabab), Sultan Al-Ghanam (Al-Nassr), Mohammed Al-Breik (Al-Hilal), Saud Abdulhamid (Al-Hilal).
Midfielders: Salman Al-Faraj (Al-Hilal), Riyadh Sharahili (Abha), Ali Al-Hassan (Al-Nassr), Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal), Abdulelah Al-Malki (Al-Hilal), Sami Al-Najei (Al-Nassr), Abdullah Otayf (Al-Hilal), Nasser Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Abdulrahman Al-Aboud (Ittihad), Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Hattan Bahebri (Al-Shabab).
Forwards: Nawaf Al-Abed (Al-Shabab), Haitham Asiri (Al-Ahly), Saleh Al-Shehri (Al-Hilal) Firas Al-Buraikan (Al-Fateh).
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 02:21 PM
FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Who's in Argentina's World Cup squad?
Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal).
Defenders: Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon).
Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriquez (Real Betis), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United)
Forwards: Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Paulo Dybala (Roma), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid).
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 02:13 PM
FIFA World Cup Live Score: What happened in Group A & B so far?
Group A -
Ecuador 2-0 Qatar; Netherlands 2-0 Senegal
Group B -
England 6-2 Iran; USA 1-1 Wales
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 02:07 PM
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. Stay tuned for more updates!