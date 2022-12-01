FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Germany take early lead against Costa Rica, Spain 1-0 Japan in first half

Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE score update: Germany have taken an early lead against Costa Rica in the do or die encounter for the 2014 World Cup winners. Serge Gnabry heads it past Keylor Navas from an incoming cross. Meanwhile, Spain too are leading by one goal against Japan. Alvaro Morata is the man, who scored the goal for the 2010 World Cup winners. Catch the LIVE updates of Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany: