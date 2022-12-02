FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Serbia vs Switzerland, Cameroon vs Brazil: Embolo makes it 2-2 for SUI; CMR 0-0 BRA

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Brazil had already confirmed their place in the Round of 16 earlier this week. This mean, three teams - Cameroon, Switzerland and Serbia - will be vying for the last and final spot in the Round of 16 after Uruguay joined Portugal from Group H to claim the penultimate spot earlier in the evening. Brazil will be taking on Cameroon at the Lusail Iconic Stadium while Serbia and Switzerland will face each other at Stadium 974.