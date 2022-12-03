FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Netherlands vs USA Football Live Streaming: When and where to watch online and TV

FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Netherlands vs USA: The Round of 16 is all set to kick off from Saturday onwards at the Khalifa Stadium with Netherlands taking on USA. Netherlands finished top of Group A with an unbeaten run where they won two games. They beat Senegal and host nation Qatar, but were held by Ecuador. USA, on the other hand, finished second in Group B after winning one match wile other two ended in a draw. They beat Iran, but managed to hold England and Wales. This is the second consecutive time they have made the knockouts and fourth overall, while Netherlands have never missed the Round of 16 spot in their World Cup history.

When will Netherlands vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match take place?

Netherlands vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match will take place at 8.30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where will Netherlands vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match take place?

Netherlands vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match will take place Khalifa International Stadium.

Which TV Channels will broadcast Netherlands vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match in India?

Netherlands vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels in India.

Where can I get the live streaming of Netherlands vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match in India?

The live streaming of Netherlands vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match will be available on Jio Cinema app in India. Also, follow their live coverage on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football.

