FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule: Live Streaming details of South Korea vs Portugal, Cameroon vs Brazil

In the groups stage of FIFA World Cup 2022, 32 teams are competing against each other for a place in the last 16. Eight teams namely Netherlands, Senegal, England, USA, Argentina, Poland, France and Australia have already booked their place in the round of 16. The tournament is set to kickstart the knockout stages with just eight more matches to go in the group stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal are already through to the round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup 2022. In their last group stage match against South Korea, they would look to continue their winning momentum having won both of their matches earlier. Meanwhile, South Korea would look to win and then hope that Uruguay defeats Ghana in another match at same time. However, the Asian nation would still need to have a better goal difference than Uruguay, to move to the last 16.

On the other side, two matches are lined up in Group G where Serbia will face off against Switzerland in a do-or-die match. Switzerland will have the chance to advance if they secure even a draw but for Serbia it's a must-win game. Meanwhile Brazil will clash against Cameroon who compulsorily need to win to enter the last 16. Cameroon's chances will depend on the result of Serbia vs Switzerland match as well. Brazil are already into the round of 16 with two wins in two games and they would look to top their group with yet another victory.

When will South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay, Serbia vs Switzerland and Cameroon vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 matches take place?

South Korea vs Portugal and Ghana vs Uruguay will take place at 8.30 PM IST simultaneously. While Serbia vs Switzerland and Cameroon vs Brazil will take place at 12.30 AM IST( on Saturday) simultaneously.

Where will South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay, Serbia vs Switzerland and Cameroon vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 matches take place?

South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay, Serbia vs Switzerland and Cameroon vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will take place in Education City Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Stadium 974 and Lusail Stadium respectively.

Which TV Channels will broadcast South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay, Serbia vs Switzerland and Cameroon vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 matches in India?

South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay, Serbia vs Switzerland and Cameroon vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels in India.

Where can I get the live streaming of South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay, Serbia vs Switzerland and Cameroon vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 matches in India?

The live streaming of South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay, Serbia vs Switzerland and Cameroon vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be available on Jio Cinema app in India. Also, follow their live coverage on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football.

