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Alphonso Davies ruled out of Canada's FIFA World Cup opener, Jesse Marsch provides latest injury update on Bayern star

Canada (30) is the lowest-ranked among the World Cup co-hosts this year. Mexico (13) and the USA (17) are ranked higher than Canada in the FIFA rankings.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 05:50 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Canada opens their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on Saturday against Group B opponents Bosnia Herzegovina, and the co-hosts will be without captain Alphonso Davies. The Bayern Munich star has been ruled out of the opener, as confirmed by Canada head coach Jesse Marsch. Davies is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in May.

Alphonso Davies is recovering from an injury.(REUTERS)

Davies suffered the injury during Bayern's Champions League semifinal clash against PSG, and he has appeared in only two of Canada's last 21 games due to fitness problems, including an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

Also Read: Will Neymar play in Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener? Latest injury update ahead of Morocco clash

‘We did an MRI with him’: Jesse Marsch

Speaking to reporters, Marsch was optimistic about his star player's return. "We did an MRI with him [on Wednesday]. It showed very positive signs that he’s healing incredibly well, almost completely. We’re getting ready to ramp things up. I think that he’s showing, like he always has, a real good ability to recover from muscle injuries," he said.

Canada will play their opener in Toronto and then take on Qatar and Switzerland in Vancouver.

Bosnia and Herzegovina qualified for the tournament in dramatic fashion, eliminating Italy in the playoffs. Edin Dzeko will be their biggest attacking threat.

 
fifa world cup football canada
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Alphonso Davies ruled out of Canada's FIFA World Cup opener, Jesse Marsch provides latest injury update on Bayern star
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