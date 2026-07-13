FIFA World Cup 2026 down to four: Who looks unstoppable, who's vulnerable, and who will reach the final?

One hundred matches down. Just three to go.

Which teams will make the World Cup 2026 final?

The biggest FIFA World Cup in history has been trimmed from 48 teams to the final four, and fittingly, the four remaining sides are also the top four teams in FIFA's latest rankings. Nine months ago, in an unprecedented move, FIFA seeded only these four nations during the World Cup draw to ensure they would not meet before the semifinals, provided they topped their respective groups. They have all done exactly that.

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After a month of compelling football across North America, England, Argentina, Spain and France have survived every test thrown at them. Now comes the toughest one.

The semifinals begin on July 15 in the United States. Before the race to the final gets underway, here's a look at the matchups, the form guide and the players who could decide football's biggest nights.

What do the semifinal fixtures look like?

France vs Spain — July 15, 12:30 am IST | Dallas Stadium, Arlington

Argentina vs England — July 16, 12:30 am IST | Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta

Which semifinalists impressed the most in the quarterfinals?

France, without question. Their Round of 16 win over Paraguay briefly exposed vulnerabilities for the first time in the tournament, but Didier Deschamps' side answered every lingering doubt by comfortably dispatching sixth-ranked Morocco 2-0. While every other quarterfinal produced tension and drama, France made theirs look routine as Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele settled a rematch of the 2022 semifinal.

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{{^usCountry}} Spain's route has been less spectacular but arguably more convincing beneath the surface. La Roja have conceded just one goal throughout the tournament, which came against Belgium in the quarterfinals. Luis de la Fuente's side have evolved into a team that thrives in knockout football by controlling possession, dictating tempo and simply refusing to concede chances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spain's route has been less spectacular but arguably more convincing beneath the surface. La Roja have conceded just one goal throughout the tournament, which came against Belgium in the quarterfinals. Luis de la Fuente's side have evolved into a team that thrives in knockout football by controlling possession, dictating tempo and simply refusing to concede chances. {{/usCountry}}

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Argentina, meanwhile, continue to raise concerns. Lionel Scaloni's men needed extra time for the third successive knockout match despite Switzerland playing with ten men for more than an hour. Even then, the European side repeatedly exposed Argentina's defensive frailties before Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez finally sealed qualification.

Which players stood out?

Kylian Mbappe once again underlined why he remains the tournament's outstanding player. His goal against Morocco was followed by a trademark burst that dragged three defenders out of position, creating the space Ousmane Dembele needed to double France's lead.

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Jude Bellingham continued his remarkable knockout-stage run with another brace for England. Just as he rescued the Three Lions against Mexico in the Round of 16, the Real Madrid midfielder delivered again against Norway, producing another match-winning display when England looked to be running out of ideas.

Who will reach the final?

France vs Spain: This feels like a final before the final. France have been the tournament's most complete side, outscoring opponents 16-2, with Mbappe leading from the front and Michael Olise enjoying one of the finest tournaments by a winger in recent World Cup history.

Yet Spain have every reason to believe. As Lamine Yamal reminded everyone after the quarterfinal, Spain defeated France in both 2024 and 2025. Their ability to dominate possession and slow the tempo could frustrate Les Bleus once again. The danger, however, lies in France's devastating transition game. Lose the ball in the wrong area against Mbappe and company, and Spain could pay instantly.

Prediction - France.

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Argentina vs England: England arrive with Jude Bellingham playing the best football of his career and an attack built around quick transitions and runners beyond the defence — precisely the blueprint that has repeatedly troubled Argentina throughout this tournament. Argentina, however, possess Lionel Messi, immense tournament experience and an uncanny ability to survive even when they spend long periods under pressure.

Prediction - England.

The deciding factor is Argentina's defence. Warning signs have appeared in all three knockout matches, and England's direct attacking style looks tailor-made to exploit those weaknesses.

Players to watch

France vs Spain: Mbappe. Spain's defensive structure will face its biggest examination yet against the tournament's most explosive attacker.

Argentina vs England: Bellingham. If he can once again find space behind Argentina's vulnerable back line, England could reach their first World Cup final since 1966.

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And then, of course, there is Messi. On the biggest stage, writing him off has rarely ended well. With both Messi and Bellingham firmly in the Golden Ball conversation, their semifinal meeting could shape not only the race to the final but also the race for the tournament's biggest individual honour.