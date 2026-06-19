Lee Han-beom, the South Korea right back, scanned the pitch for options. He stood over a free kick in his own half and eventually decided to play a 30-metre pass back to his own goalkeeper. Keeping possession was important, and the Koreans were in the midst of a long streak of near-flawless passing.

Mexico's Orbelin Pineda celebrates with Santiago Gimenez as South Korea's Eom Ji-sung looks dejected after the match. (Reuters)

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From the 36th minute to the 40th, the only touch a Mexican player managed on the ball happened to be a clearance out of play. For the remainder of the half, Korea held a majority of the possession. But it all contributed to just one solitary shot at goal (way off the target).

One of the frequent criticisms of the Korean head coach Hong Myung-bo, captain of the 2002 squad that became the first Asian team to reach a World Cup semi-final, is that he sets his team up with a defence-first approach. It was no different as South Korea played Mexico in their FIFA World Cup match, at Estadio Guadalajara, on Thursday.

This was a Group A clash that awarded the winner the privilege of being the first team at this World Cup to secure progress to the knockout stage. And for all of Korea’s defensive discipline on the night, the game was eventually decided by a blunder by their goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu, as Mexico held onto a 1-0 win.

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{{^usCountry}} This was a triumph that, in many ways, will uplift the football-loving Mexican public. The country has been a stage for frequent protests regarding teacher and judicial welfare, but more alarmingly, against the government’s shortcomings in curbing the frequent disappearance of people forcibly recruited by criminal organisations. A leaflet from a protest, as reported by BCC, read “We are searching for over 133,000 missing people.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This was a triumph that, in many ways, will uplift the football-loving Mexican public. The country has been a stage for frequent protests regarding teacher and judicial welfare, but more alarmingly, against the government’s shortcomings in curbing the frequent disappearance of people forcibly recruited by criminal organisations. A leaflet from a protest, as reported by BCC, read “We are searching for over 133,000 missing people.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Just like the Korean team, there has been scepticism regarding the way the Mexican team has been playing in recent months. Head coach Javier Aguirre played for Mexico when they reached the quarter-final in 1986, but the team he is in charge of at the ongoing campaign has lacked fluidity in attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just like the Korean team, there has been scepticism regarding the way the Mexican team has been playing in recent months. Head coach Javier Aguirre played for Mexico when they reached the quarter-final in 1986, but the team he is in charge of at the ongoing campaign has lacked fluidity in attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} El Tri, as the team is fondly called at home, once again struggled to find openings against a sturdy Korean backline after beating South Africa 2-0 in the tournament opener. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} El Tri, as the team is fondly called at home, once again struggled to find openings against a sturdy Korean backline after beating South Africa 2-0 in the tournament opener. {{/usCountry}}

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In the 50th minute, a cross aimed at Raul Jimenez was blocked by Lee Gi-hyuk. Kim charged forward to collect the rebound but collided with his defender and spilled the ball. It fell kindly to Luis Romo who had the enviable task of tapping into an open net.

If the match against nine-man South Africa ended with the home fans booing their own team for lacking a killer instinct to score more, there was a bit more kindness on offer for them as they managed to repel – courtesy the late heroics of goalkeeper Raul Rangel – the Koreans.

At the end of the day, a win is a win, and Mexico has been desperately short of clinching them at the crucial moments.

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As hosts (or co-hosts) of the 23rd FIFA World Cup for a record third time, Mexico is participating in the marquee competition for the 18th time. On Thursday, they played their 62nd World Cup match, a tally no other country has reached without at least once getting to the semi-final.

In fact, the only two times the team managed to reach the quarter-final was when they hosted the event in 1970 and 1986. They will be widely backed to win their first knockout match at a World Cup in 40 years, especially as Thursday’s win guarantees that they will play their Round of 32 match at Mexico City. A win there will ensure another match in the capital.

But for a run to at least the quarter-final, the path has become longer at this World Cup. With 48 teams playing instead of the regular 32, the Round of 32 is an extra knockout match teams will need to play. It simply adds another step to breaking the curse of “quinto partido,” the fifth party (the quarter-final in the 32-team format would be the fifth match for a team getting that far).

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Given all that is going on in the country outside of the sport, Mexico needs something to change the mood. Football has often been that tool. El Tri is not the favourite at the competition, but they have shown they can give their public a reason to celebrate.

As the party in Estadio Guadalajara spills out onto the streets, all roads will lead to the legendary Tenochtitlan, where present-day Mexico City and the famous Estadio Azteca await.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shahid Judge Been a sports journalist for over 11 years. Won the best article award at the PII-ICRC Annual Awards in 2024.

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