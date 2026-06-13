USA vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Opening ceremony begins in Los Angeles, all eyes on Katy Perry

USA vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: The opening ceremony has been delayed(REUTERS)

USA vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: We are already three matches down in the FIFA World Cup, and it's now time for co-hosts USA to begin their march in the 48-team competition. The USA will take on Paraguay in a Group D contest at Los Angeles, and the contest promises to be a cracker. Ahead of the contest, an opening ceremony will also take place. Paraguay are returning to the tournament after 16 years, and as of now, the US start off as favourites. The US have everything to play for, and the side would look to have a solid run under manager Mauricio Pochettino. The USA's squad has a perfect blend of youth and experience, and all eyes would be on Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams. On the other hand, Paraguay will look to punch above their weight. ...Read More