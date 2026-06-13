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USA vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Opening ceremony begins in Los Angeles, all eyes on Katy Perry

By Vishesh Roy
Jun 13, 2026 05:16:28 am IST

USA vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: The opening ceremony has begun in Los Angeles ahead of the fixture between the USA and Paraguay.

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USA vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: The opening ceremony has been delayed(REUTERS)

USA vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: We are already three matches down in the FIFA World Cup, and it's now time for co-hosts USA to begin their march in the 48-team competition. The USA will take on Paraguay in a Group D contest at Los Angeles, and the contest promises to be a cracker. Ahead of the contest, an opening ceremony will also take place. Paraguay are returning to the tournament after 16 years, and as of now, the US start off as favourites. The US have everything to play for, and the side would look to have a solid run under manager Mauricio Pochettino. The USA's squad has a perfect blend of youth and experience, and all eyes would be on Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams. On the other hand, Paraguay will look to punch above their weight. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 13 Jun 2026 05:12:20 am

    USA vs PAR Live Score: What to expect from opening ceremony

    USA vs PAR Live Score: The opening ceremony in Los Angeles will feature performances from artists including Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla. Earlier, FIFA President Gianni Infantino had said that this specific artist lineup was chosen to reflect the cultural diversity and vibrant diasporas of the US.

  • Sat, 13 Jun 2026 05:09:12 am

    USA vs PAR LIVE Score: Opening ceremony delayed

    USA vs PAR LIVE Score: The opening ceremony was scheduled to start at 5 AM IST but it has been delayed. This is not the first time that this is happening as the opening ceremony in Mexico was also delayed by 15 minutes. The wait and watch situation continues.

  • Sat, 13 Jun 2026 05:05:13 am

    USA vs PAR LIVE Score: Hello and welcome!

    USA vs PAR LIVE Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth match of the FIFA World Cup between the USA and Paraguay. A big opening ceremony is also scheduled in Los Angeles to get proceedings underway.

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