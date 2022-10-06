'FIFA World Cup in Qatar will surely be the last of my career', confirms Lionel Messi

Amid the talks over his potential reunion with former club Barcelona, a decision for which will reportedly be taken after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has given a huge verdict on his future in national colours. Messi on Thursday confirmed that the Qatar edition of the World Cup, which will be held in November-December, will be his last in his illustrious career.

The 35-year-old has almost every award, Cups, trophies in his illustrious cabinet, barring one. And come November, Messi will be aiming to add that World Cup trophy to his resume which has long been missing in his showcase, in what will be his final opportunity at claiming the elusive title.

Xavi breaks silence on Barcelona's transfer links with PSG superstar

Speaking to journalist Sebastián Vignolo, Messi said, “I don't know if we are the great candidates, but Argentina itself is always a candidate because of history, because of what it means. More now at the moment we arrived. But we are not the top favorites it seems to me. There are other teams that are above us today, but we are very close." When further asked by the reporter whether this World Cup will be his last, Messi replied saying, "Yes, surely yes."

The closest Messi had come to having his hands on the World Cup trophy was eight years back, when Argentina had reached the final for the first time in 24 years. However, Mario Götze's winner in the extra time denied him and Argentina the glory. Argentina was stopped by eventual champions France in the round of 16 in the 2018 edition of the World Cup.

“I am counting down the days to the World Cup. There is a bit of anxiety and nerves at the same time. Wanting it to be now and the nerves that we are already there, what is going to happen. It's the last one, how is it going to go. We do not see the time that comes and on the other there is the shit of wanting us to do well,” he added.

Argentina have been clubbed with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C of this impending World Cup. “We arrived at a good time, because of how everything happened. With a very armed group, very strong. Afterwards, in a World Cup, anything can happen. All the games are very difficult. That is why the World Cup is so difficult and special, the favorites are not always the ones who end up winning or doing the path that one expected”.

