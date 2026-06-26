FIFA World Cup: Neuer’s fall, Ecuador’s rise

Kolkata: There couldn’t have been a more fitting stage for Manuel Neuer to reach football immortality. His 22nd World Cup appearance drew Neuer level with Lothar Matthaus and Miroslav Klose, two legends who have defined different eras of German football. It should have been a celebration of longevity and reinvention, of a stalwart who had fundamentally changed how the game is viewed. Instead, it quickly turned into a forgettable game.

Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during the 2026 World Cup Group E football match between Ecuador and Germany at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford. (AFP)

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Germany have now conceded four goals in three group stage matches against much lower ranked sides. Against Ecuador, Neuer was beaten first by a strike from distance and then from close, almost point blank range, Neither goal alone was especially damning, Together though, they were symbolic—not just of an ageing goalkeeper but of a team asking one of its greatest players to shoulder a responsibility he is clearly faltering in.

That was always the risk when Neuer, 40, came out of retirement that he had announced in 2024. Even in February, Neuer had insisted that his retirement was irreversible, “set in stone”, while wishing Oliver Baumann and Germany well for the World Cup and speaking of watching it from home like everyone else. It didn’t stay that way though. Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann’s decision to persuade Neuer back into the fold has been a controversial move. Now, more than ever.

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{{^usCountry}} The immediate casualty, of course, is Baumann. Waiting in the wings till he turned 36, Baumann couldn’t be faulted for thinking his time had finally arrived. Goalkeepers age differently from outfield players but a World Cup still arrives once in four years. Baumann had earned Germany a succession of dependable performances—rarely spectacular, almost never poor. And now, barring injury, he will probably never play a World Cup. All because Nagelsmann chose experience over continuity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The immediate casualty, of course, is Baumann. Waiting in the wings till he turned 36, Baumann couldn’t be faulted for thinking his time had finally arrived. Goalkeepers age differently from outfield players but a World Cup still arrives once in four years. Baumann had earned Germany a succession of dependable performances—rarely spectacular, almost never poor. And now, barring injury, he will probably never play a World Cup. All because Nagelsmann chose experience over continuity. {{/usCountry}}

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It wasn’t an irrational decision. Neuer was still unmistakably Manuel Neuer, but in patches. He has had better seasons with Bayern Munich but Germany chose to overlook that. It was possibly because for years Neuer represented the certainty behind Germany’s calculated chaos. His confidence transpired to defenders and up the field, making Neuer less a goalkeeper and more the emergency system solving problems even before they could arrive. Against Ecuador though, he was clearly outplayed.

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The opening goal was the kind that once seemed impossible against Neuer. A seemingly speculative strike from Nilson Angulo travelled with enough pace and movement to beat Neuer before he could dive full length. There was no glaring mistake, just a fraction less reach, a fraction less spring, and probably dipping anticipation that made the goal look so sensational. Elite sport rarely announces decline with dramatic gestures. But this was one of those moments Neuer would have probably never imagined.

The second goal wasn’t entirely his fault as well. Following a corner kick, Rodríguez flicked the ball on with a header, prompting Neuer to go for the ball but Plata stuck his foot in.

No goalkeeper consistently saves chances created from inside the six-yard box. Yet the image lingered because Germany was used to Neuer covering for their imperfections.

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Technically, Neuer had no choice but to go for the ball. “Because that’s a completely normal header extension, and I then try to catch the ball. So it’s a completely normal situation,” he explained later. “Any goalkeeper who’s ever played knows that I have to position myself toward the ball like that and try to catch it that way.”

Yet the asymmetry is impossible to ignore. For the first time, Germany have looked fragile because one of their greatest goalkeepers has been beaten fair and square. And that sticks because these are the images that get replayed more often than a striker’s miss or a defender’s lapse. And Neuer, whose greatest World Cup moments were never merely saves, would understand that better than anyone.

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Which is why the loss to Ecuador feels personal, as if football has finally offered a different counterpoint to the Manuel Neuer story.

It would be unfair to frame the defeat as Neuer’s failure because Ecuador were the better side by consistently manipulating the spaces between the back line and the midfield. Neuer faced those shots because Germany allowed them.

But while teams age collectively, goalkeepers age visibly because they are the loneliest men on the field. This certainly felt like one of those games where football refused to honour record, sentiment and experience.