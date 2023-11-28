FIFA World Cup qualifier: How have India fare so far in second round and what needs to be done

The Indian men's senior football team made a promising start in the second round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Although the Blue Tigers won just one out of the two matches they played, the win raised hopes of India progressing to the next round, which will also be the first time if the team qualifies. In order to do so the team have to finish at the top two in their respective group, which have Qatar, Kuwait, and Afghanistan. Sunil Chhetri in action against Qatar(REUTERS)

What has happened so far

India started the campaign with a 1-0 victory over Kuwait at their home soil, which was also India's first World Cup qualifier away victory in 22 years. The team then traveled to Bhubaneswar for their second tie, which was against reigning Asian champions Qatar, who won the match 3-0.

What does the defeat against Qatar mean for India

Well the 3-0 loss against Qatar put India third on the four-team table, but India will still be confident to make it to the next round.

The team will meet Afghanistan in March and engage in two matches, the first of which will be played on March 21. The second match will be played on March 26.

So if we look at the team's current form, India are likely to head into the contest as favourites. If India manage to win both the ties, this could help them climb to the second spot. Kuwait, who occupy the second spot at the moment, will meet Qatar and it will be an uphill task for them to hold the reigning Asian champions.

Meanwhile, the last time India met Afghanistan was at the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in Kolkata last year. The hosts had then secured a 2-1 win but scenes got really ugly following the match. (A Saturday night show of late goals, boorish fans and on-field brawl)

Two positives so far

The goal by Manvir Singh against Kuwait, the only goal India scored in the previous two encounters will certainly be one of the biggest positives for the Blue Tigers. Despite a commanding show, as India kept much of the possession, it took a darting run by Manvir into the box to break the deadlock in the final 15 minutes of the match. Manvir showed great energy on the right flank before switching to a number nine position to hammer the ball past the goalkeeper in the far corner. He, however, didn't feature in the match against Qatar due to muscle strain.

Lalengmawia Ralte's (Apuia) brilliance in the midfield was another positive that the management would like to take away from the two clashes. He was seen holding the ball, and the distribution was equally effective. Apart from these, what was really impressive the switch of ball from one flank to the other. There was an instance against Qatar when the Mizo midfielder released the ball towards the other flank and found Lallianzuala Chhangte, taking the opponents by surprise.

Two negatives so far

One thing that India still need to work on is their finishing. Apart from the Manvir strike against Kuwait, the opposition goalie was hardly challenged in both clashes.

In addition, coach Igor Stimac was not very happy with Udanta Singh's performance on the pitch, and affirmed that he needs to pull his socks up following the clash against Qatar.

Udanta didn't play against Kuwait, and was substituted at half-time against Qatar.

“We have been carrying Udanta with us for a long time and have been expecting a lot but not getting enough. Same was today, I am sorry to say. Bur we don’t have time to wait for some players. Udanta will need to go back to his club and prove to everyone in the country that he deserves the national team shirt again,” said Stimac.

What's next for Blue Tigers

The Blue Tigers will now assemble for the AFC Asian Cup, which takes place in January in Qatar. Stimac have asserted to keep the hopes to bare minimum, citing the lack of time for national camp, which is just 12 days ahead of the continental event.

India have been clubbed in Group B, which have Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria. India will start their campaign against Australia on January 13, following which they meet Uzbekistan on January 18, and Syria on January 23.