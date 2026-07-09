FIFA's all-Argentina referee call for France's World Cup QF sparks storm; Deschamps says 'We have to deal with it'

In the wake of the controversy surrounding Argentina's Round of 16 win over Egypt and the conspiracy claims that followed, FIFA has triggered another storm ahead of the World Cup quarterfinals by appointing an all-Argentine officiating crew for France's clash against Morocco in Boston on Thursday.

France head coach Didier Deschamps talks to the media at a press conference ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and Morocco (AP)

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The decision has immediately raised eyebrows across the footballing world. It comes just two days after French referee François Letexier found himself at the centre of intense criticism for a series of contentious VAR calls during Argentina's dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt. With France widely regarded as one of the biggest threats to Argentina's hopes of retaining the World Cup, the appointment has only added fuel to an already heated debate over refereeing at the tournament.

FIFA confirmed on Wednesday that 44-year-old Facundo Tello will referee the quarterfinal at Boston Stadium, assisted by fellow Argentines Juan Pablo Belatti and Gabriel Chade, while Dario Herrera has been named fourth official. Reserve assistant referee Cristian Navarro is also Argentine, making it the first match at the 2026 World Cup to feature an officiating team entirely from one nation.

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{{^usCountry}} Although FIFA insists every official has earned their place on merit, the timing and optics of the appointment have inevitably sparked debate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although FIFA insists every official has earned their place on merit, the timing and optics of the appointment have inevitably sparked debate. {{/usCountry}}

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Deschamps reacts

Despite France's fierce rivalry with Argentina in recent World Cups, most notably the 2022 final in Qatar, Didier Deschamps dismissed concerns over the appointment.

"We have to deal with it. I trust the referees. Our opponent is Morocco, not the referee."

France backup goalkeeper Robin Risser also backed the officials.

"There's been a certain bitterness [between France and Argentina] for a few years now since the last final, but that's part of the game. If these referees are there, it's because they're at the level of the competition."

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Refereeing has remained one of the biggest talking points throughout this World Cup, with Letexier's performance in the Argentina-Egypt Round of 16 clash drawing fierce criticism from the Egyptian camp after several contentious decisions.

Deschamps, however, could not resist a subtle dig at those critics.

"Let's hope our officials are as good as Monsieur Letexier was."

Morocco also refused to read anything into FIFA's decision.

"Regarding the referees for tomorrow's game, we're talking about a very experienced referee," Morocco's coach said at Wednesday's pre-match press conference. "That's what we want. We want experienced referees for these type of matches, so we're very calm."

He pointed to Morocco's previous match against the Netherlands, which was officiated by a Dutch referee.

"We had a Dutch referee before facing the Netherlands and he did very well. That's not something we really talk about because we know they're just trying to do their best. The referee we'll have against France isn't quick to give bookings, and that can have an impact, but I have nothing against the quality of the referees."

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Thursday's quarterfinal also carries added emotional weight. It is a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semifinal, where France ended Morocco's fairytale run with a 2-0 victory. Four years on, the Atlas Lions have the opportunity to settle that score while booking another place in the last four.