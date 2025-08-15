FIFPro slams ISL clubs in letter to FIFA, questions suspension of players' salaries and ‘uncertain near future’

FIFPro, which is the global football players’ union, has slammed the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs for their ‘unlawful suspension’ of players’ contracts. FIFPro sent an email to FIFA and urged the world governing body to intervene. This development comes after a large section of players, through the Football Players Association of India (FPAI), complained to FIFPro about the clubs’ decision to suspend their salaries until they received clarity on ISL 2025-26. Sunil Chhetri poses with the ISL trophy.(PTI)

According to a report by The Telegraph, the FIFPro email stated, “Unfortunately, there is currently no clear roadmap in terms of the next competition edition’s kick-off and calendar, but also no financial stability, which is obviously fundamental for all interested parties, especially the players who we represent.”

“A significant number of players have approached FIFPro and its members to report unilateral suspensions of their employment contracts until further notice by various clubs due to participate in the ISL. Such unlawful suspensions — in direct breach of the players’ labour rights — combined with the general state of uncertainty surrounding the near future of the ISL, have plunged players into a great state of uncertainty and distress. Their livelihoods and careers are on the line,” the email further added.

Bengaluru FC have indefinitely suspended salaries of first-team players and staff. Meanwhile, Odisha FC have triggered a ‘force majeure’ clause, which has suspended all player and staff contracts, and Chennaiyin FC have also done the same.

The FIFPro email also said, “We would appreciate any clarification you may have, and any actions you could urgently take in order to contribute to the solution of this situation... FIFA cannot continue to effectively ignore one in five people on the planet.”

What did the FPAI say?

Meanwhile, the FPAI told The Telegraph, “Yes, we reached out to FIFPro regarding the current situation in India. We want to support our players during these uncertain times. Everyone has families and financial commitments, and, unfortunately, we have come to this situation where every player is uncertain about their professional careers.”