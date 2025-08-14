Kalyan Chaubey adds twist to ISL return plans: ‘Leave no stone unturned’, but timeline still under cloud

The future of Indian football has been placed in great jeopardy in recent weeks, with the domestic season suspended as the All India Football Federation races to try and renew the investment and marketing contracts signed during the Indian Super League’s inception in 2010. Kalyan Chaubey during a press conference for the AIFF.(HT_PRINT)

However, with plenty of fears surrounding the state of Indian football, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey finally had some good news to share. In a conversation with Revssportz, Chaubey revealed that positive progress has been made, and provided a rough timeline for when some concrete movement might be seen.

“Detailed discussions took place about every aspect, which comprised of five major points,” explained Chaubey. “I would like to infer that ISL should happen and I am hopeful about that.”

“Major issues are that the marketing [deals] that got signed in 2010 have to be renewed in 2025 and another constitutional case from 2017 is about to get its judgement in 2025 – these two coinciding has given rise to the uncertainty of the league,” explained Chaubey regarding the roadblocks.

‘2.5 to 3 months to resolve…’

“In spite of these hurdles, India being a country where football is so popular, I would say AIFF would leave no stone unturned to take measures for making this league possible,” he said. Further, he went on to state that there is a window in mind for the ISL, with an attempt being made to bring football to the country while that process takes place.

“As an alternative, we are thinking if we can bring the Super Cup ahead of ISL, which usually takes place after the (ISL) season,” he explained. “So, in case these matters take time to resolve, which is approximately two and a half to three months, then we can still have the league till 31st of May which is usually the end of the season.”

The ISL is currently suspended, which in conjunction with the national men’s team’s poor run of form has caused a crisis of confidence in the workings of the AIFF and domestic football. However, when quizzed about how to rectify these issues, Chaubey remained staunch that investment and a long-term roadmap are integral.

“The league’s marketing rights are getting over this year, and for overall growth, investors are required, a long-term development plan and a clarity for the next 15-20 years is required,” concluded the AIFF president.