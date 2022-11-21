Senegal vs Netherlands Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Diatta replaces Mane in SEN playing XI, Depay benched for NED
Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: The FIFA World Cup kicked off on Sunday with the Group A fixture between Qatar and Ecuador, with the South American team winning 2-0. Senegal and Netherlands now have the chance to kick of their campaign in Group A off to a winning start when they face each other at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. The contest was supposed be between two former Liverpool teammates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane, but in a big blow for Senegal, the latter has been ruled out of the tournament. Senegal can rely on Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly and RB Leipzig’s Abdou Diallo. The contest is said to arguably decide who will finish on top in this group.
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 09:20 PM
Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: 10 minutes to go for kick-off!
10 minutes to go for kick-off as Senegal take on Netherlands in Group A!
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 09:17 PM
Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Focus on Cody Gakpo!
23-year-old Gakpo will be the pivot of the Dutch attack! In 14 Eredivisie matches, he has scored nine goals this season and registered 12 assists. Meanwhile, in five Europa League games, he scored three goals and bagged two assists.
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 08:52 PM
Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Louis van Gaal names uncapped goalkeeper in playing XI!
Van Gaal has picked uncapped goalkeeper Noppert in the Dutch playing XI. The 28-year-old represents Heerenveen in the Eredivisie.
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 08:51 PM
Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Krepin Diatta replaces Sadio Mane for Senegal!
With Mane out of the World Cup, Monaco attacker Diatta has taken his place in the playing XI. In 13 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco, he has scored one goal this season and has registered an assist in six Europa League appearances.
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 08:48 PM
Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Unfit Memphis Depay benched!
Star striker Memphhis Depay has not played for Netherlands since limping off in the Nations League match vs Poland on September 22. He has also played less than 150 minutes for Barcelona this season. Despite that, Van Gaal called him up for the World Cup squad, but he has been benched for the opener. The attacker was involved in 18 off the 33 Dutch goals in the qualifying campaign and his absence could prove to be decisive in this match.
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 08:44 PM
Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: England defeat Iran in today's first fixture
England sealed a 6-2 win vs Iran in Group B, at the Khalifa International Stadium. The goalscorers for England were Bellingham (35'), Saka (43', 62'), Sterling (45+1'), Rashford (71'), Grealish (90'). Meanwhile, Mehdi Taremi (65', 90+13') scored for Iran. Click here for the highlights.
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 08:38 PM
Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Senegal playing XI
Here is Senegal's playing XI:
Mendy (GK), Sabaly, Cisse, Koulibaly (C), Diallo, Kouyate, Mendy, Gueye, Saar, Dia, Diatta
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 08:29 PM
Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: The Senegal fans are here!
The Senegal fans are here and are cheering for their team outside the stadium. Te atmosphere looks exciting!
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 08:18 PM
Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Netherlands playing XI
Here is the Netherlands playing XI:
Noppert (GK), De Light, Van Dijk (C), Ake, Blind, Dumfries, Berghuis, De Jong, Gakpo, Bergwijn, Janssen
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 08:09 PM
Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Senegal's third World Cup appearance
This is Senegal's third FIFA World Cup appearance. They reached quarterfinals in 2002 and were knocked out of the group stages in 2018.
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 07:52 PM
Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Head-to-head and form
This is the first time, both sides are facing each other in international football.
Both sides have been in good form lately, with Senegal unbeaten in their last five matches. Meanwhile, the Dutch are unbeaten in 15 games.
Senegal form: D-W-W-W-W
Netherlands form: W-W-W-D-W
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 07:50 PM
Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: No Sadio Mane!
Senegal will be without star attacker Sadio Mane, who pulled out of the World Cup due to injury. It will be a huge boost for Netherlands. Meanwhile, Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk, who is Mane's former teammate, called it unfortunate. He said, "There were so many rumours coming out. As a friend I wanted to know how he was. It wasn't the best news he has had and unfortunately he won't be able to make this tournament."
"I feel sad for him. I know how hard he worked for this and he has been important for Senegal so he is going to be a big miss for them", he added.
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 07:36 PM
Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Hello and good evening everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's second FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture between Senegal and Netherlands in Group A, at the at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.