Senegal vs Netherlands Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Diatta replaces Mane in SEN playing XI, Depay benched for NED

Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: The FIFA World Cup kicked off on Sunday with the Group A fixture between Qatar and Ecuador, with the South American team winning 2-0. Senegal and Netherlands now have the chance to kick of their campaign in Group A off to a winning start when they face each other at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. The contest was supposed be between two former Liverpool teammates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane, but in a big blow for Senegal, the latter has been ruled out of the tournament. Senegal can rely on Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly and RB Leipzig’s Abdou Diallo. The contest is said to arguably decide who will finish on top in this group.