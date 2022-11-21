Home / Sports / Football / Senegal vs Netherlands Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Diatta replaces Mane in SEN playing XI, Depay benched for NED
Live

Senegal vs Netherlands Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Diatta replaces Mane in SEN playing XI, Depay benched for NED

football
Updated on Nov 21, 2022 09:20 PM IST

Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Catch Live score and updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match between Senegal and Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.  

Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and updates: SEN face NED at the at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.
Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and updates: SEN face NED at the at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.(Instagram)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score:  The FIFA World Cup kicked off on Sunday with the Group A fixture between Qatar and Ecuador, with the South American team winning 2-0. Senegal and Netherlands now have the chance to kick of their campaign in Group A off to a winning start when they face each other at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. The contest was supposed be between two former Liverpool teammates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane, but in a big blow for Senegal, the latter has been ruled out of the tournament. Senegal can rely on Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly and RB Leipzig’s Abdou Diallo. The contest is said to arguably decide who will finish on top in this group. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 21, 2022 09:20 PM IST

    Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: 10 minutes to go for kick-off!

    10 minutes to go for kick-off as Senegal take on Netherlands in Group A!

  • Nov 21, 2022 09:17 PM IST

    Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Focus on Cody Gakpo!

    23-year-old Gakpo will be the pivot of the Dutch attack! In 14 Eredivisie matches, he has scored nine goals this season and registered 12 assists. Meanwhile, in five Europa League games, he scored three goals and bagged two assists.

  • Nov 21, 2022 08:52 PM IST

    Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Louis van Gaal names uncapped goalkeeper in playing XI!

    Van Gaal has picked uncapped goalkeeper Noppert in the Dutch playing XI. The 28-year-old represents Heerenveen in the Eredivisie.

  • Nov 21, 2022 08:51 PM IST

    Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Krepin Diatta replaces Sadio Mane for Senegal!

    With Mane out of the World Cup, Monaco attacker Diatta has taken his place in the playing XI. In 13 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco, he has scored one goal this season and has registered an assist in six Europa League appearances.

  • Nov 21, 2022 08:48 PM IST

    Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Unfit Memphis Depay benched!

    Star striker Memphhis Depay has not played for Netherlands since limping off in the Nations League match vs Poland on September 22. He has also played less than 150 minutes for Barcelona this season. Despite that, Van Gaal called him up for the World Cup squad, but he has been benched for the opener. The attacker was involved in 18 off the 33 Dutch goals in the qualifying campaign and his absence could prove to be decisive in this match.

  • Nov 21, 2022 08:44 PM IST

    Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: England defeat Iran in today's first fixture

    England sealed a 6-2 win vs Iran in Group B, at the Khalifa International Stadium. The goalscorers for England were Bellingham (35'), Saka (43', 62'), Sterling (45+1'), Rashford (71'), Grealish (90'). Meanwhile, Mehdi Taremi (65', 90+13') scored for Iran. Click here for the highlights.

  • Nov 21, 2022 08:38 PM IST

    Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Senegal playing XI

    Here is Senegal's playing XI:

    Mendy (GK), Sabaly, Cisse, Koulibaly (C), Diallo, Kouyate, Mendy, Gueye, Saar, Dia, Diatta

  • Nov 21, 2022 08:29 PM IST

    Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: The Senegal fans are here!

    The Senegal fans are here and are cheering for their team outside the stadium. Te atmosphere looks exciting!

  • Nov 21, 2022 08:18 PM IST

    Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Netherlands playing XI

    Here is the Netherlands playing XI:

    Noppert (GK), De Light, Van Dijk (C), Ake, Blind, Dumfries, Berghuis, De Jong, Gakpo, Bergwijn, Janssen

  • Nov 21, 2022 08:09 PM IST

    Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Senegal's third World Cup appearance

    This is Senegal's third FIFA World Cup appearance. They reached quarterfinals in 2002 and were knocked out of the group stages in 2018.

  • Nov 21, 2022 07:52 PM IST

    Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Head-to-head and form

    This is the first time, both sides are facing each other in international football.

    Both sides have been in good form lately, with Senegal unbeaten in their last five matches. Meanwhile, the Dutch are unbeaten in 15 games.

    Senegal form: D-W-W-W-W

    Netherlands form: W-W-W-D-W

  • Nov 21, 2022 07:50 PM IST

    Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: No Sadio Mane!

    Senegal will be without star attacker Sadio Mane, who pulled out of the World Cup due to injury. It will be a huge boost for Netherlands. Meanwhile, Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk, who is Mane's former teammate, called it unfortunate. He said, "There were so many rumours coming out. As a friend I wanted to know how he was. It wasn't the best news he has had and unfortunately he won't be able to make this tournament."

    "I feel sad for him. I know how hard he worked for this and he has been important for Senegal so he is going to be a big miss for them", he added.

  • Nov 21, 2022 07:36 PM IST

    Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Hello and good evening everyone!

    Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's second FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture between Senegal and Netherlands in Group A, at the at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fifa world cup senegal netherlands + 1 more

Explained: Why Iran players opt not to sing national anthem before WC match

football
Updated on Nov 21, 2022 08:05 PM IST

Before the traditional kick-off of their World Cup 2022 opener against England, the 11 Iranian players expressed no emotion or reaction when Iran's national anthem was loudly heard at the Khalifa International Stadium.

11 Iranian players expressed no emotion or reaction when Iran's national anthem was loudly heard at the Khalifa International Stadium. (AP)
11 Iranian players expressed no emotion or reaction when Iran's national anthem was loudly heard at the Khalifa International Stadium. (AP)

England vs Iran Highlights FIFA World Cup: England begin campaign with 6-2 win

football
Updated on Nov 21, 2022 09:11 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 England vs Iran Football Highlights: England started the FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a thumping 6-2 win against Iran. Catch the Highlights of ENG vs IRN:

England vs Iran Highlights FIFA World Cup(AP)
England vs Iran Highlights FIFA World Cup(AP)

Seven European World Cup captains ditch One Love arm band after FIFA pressure

football
Updated on Nov 21, 2022 05:15 PM IST

FIFA has threatened to issue yellow cards to any player wearing the multi-coloured armband which was introduced to show solidarity with the LGBT community.

FILE - England's Harry Kane wears a rainbow armband as he takes the knee (AP)
FILE - England's Harry Kane wears a rainbow armband as he takes the knee (AP)

‘Would like to checkmate Messi’: Ronaldo drops huge remark on GOAT debate

football
Updated on Nov 21, 2022 05:36 PM IST

Speaking ahead of Portugal's tournament opener, the Manchester United superstar opened up about the Ronaldo-Messi bonhomie which has become the talk of the town.

Ronaldo said that he would like to be the player to checkmate Messi(REUTERS)
Ronaldo said that he would like to be the player to checkmate Messi(REUTERS)

Zero tolerance: AIFF warns as CBI investigates match fixing allegations on clubs

football
Published on Nov 21, 2022 04:03 PM IST

"We have zero tolerance towards match-fixing. We have asked all the concerned clubs to cooperate with the CBI investigation," said AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran.

Image used for representational purpose
Image used for representational purpose

Ronaldo breaks silence on bombshell interview ahead of FIFA World Cup opener

football
Published on Nov 21, 2022 02:56 PM IST

On Monday, on the eve of Portugal's World Cup opener, Ronaldo made a shock appearance at the press conference and broke silence on the interview.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference(REUTERS)
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference(REUTERS)

'I'd drop him because...': Rooney's brutal dig at Ronaldo with Messi statement

football
Published on Nov 21, 2022 11:49 AM IST

Rooney's statement came during a show before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup opener, just days after Ronaldo's "rat" jibe at him.

Cristiano Ronaldo; Wayne Rooney; Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo; Wayne Rooney; Lionel Messi

Ecuador fan's controversial act leaves Qatar supporter fuming in FIFA WC opener

football
Published on Nov 21, 2022 10:29 AM IST

There was a particular video that went viral during the match that saw fans from Ecuador and Qatar clash following a controversial gesture.

Ecuador fan's controversial act leaves Qatar supporter fuming in FIFA World Cup opener
Ecuador fan's controversial act leaves Qatar supporter fuming in FIFA World Cup opener

England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming

football
Published on Nov 21, 2022 07:45 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, USA vs Wales Live Streaming: England face Iran and Senegal take on Netherlands in their respective fixtures. Meanwhile USA also face Wales. Follow here when and where to watch details of ENG vs IRN, SEN vs NED, USA vs WAL.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: England face Iran, Senegal are up against Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup 2022, on Monday.(REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: England face Iran, Senegal are up against Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup 2022, on Monday.(REUTERS)

Valencia's double seals Ecuador's World Cup opening act

football
Published on Nov 20, 2022 11:56 PM IST

The seasoned forward's goals handed hosts Qatar a 2-0 defeat in the opening Group A match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ecuador's Enner Valencia celebrates scoring their second goal vs Qatar, in Al Khor.(REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup 2022: Ecuador's Enner Valencia celebrates scoring their second goal vs Qatar, in Al Khor.(REUTERS)

Injured Benzema out of the World Cup

football
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 11:54 PM IST

The France striker, who turns 35 next month, was desperate to play in his first World Cup but was ruled out due to a thigh injury.

France's Karim Benzema watches the ball during a training session (AP)
France's Karim Benzema watches the ball during a training session (AP)

Watch: Valencia scores first goal of FIFA World Cup 2022 against hosts Qatar

football
Updated on Nov 21, 2022 12:08 AM IST

Enner Valencia produced a goal-scoring masterclass in the opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Ecuador and hosts Qatar at the at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

Ecuador's Enner Valencia celebrates scoring a goal (REUTERS)
Ecuador's Enner Valencia celebrates scoring a goal (REUTERS)

When the beer did flow, at the Al Bidda fan park

football
Published on Nov 20, 2022 10:15 PM IST

There were large queues, and checking of credentials took its time, but it was truly a coming together of passionate football fans when the World Cup fan zone was thrown open in the Qatari capital on Saturday.

Ecuador fan holding a beer at the opening of the FIFA fan festival(REUTERS)
Ecuador fan holding a beer at the opening of the FIFA fan festival(REUTERS)

Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup Highlights: Valencia powers ECU to 2-0 victory

football
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 11:46 PM IST

Qatar vs Ecuador Football World Cup 2022 Highlights: Ecuador won 2-0 vs Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2022 opener, courtesy of a brace from Enner Valencia. Catch here Highlights of QAT vs ECU football match, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

Qatar vs Ecuador Highlights: Enner Valencia scores his second goal during QAT vs ECU FIFA World Cup 2022 opener, in Al Khor.(REUTERS)
Qatar vs Ecuador Highlights: Enner Valencia scores his second goal during QAT vs ECU FIFA World Cup 2022 opener, in Al Khor.(REUTERS)

FIFA World Cup Highlights: BTS star Jung Kook stars in Qatar's opening ceremony

football
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 08:55 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Highlights: BTS star Jung Kook performed the official song Dreamers in the event. Follow here Highlights of FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Singer Jung Kook performs the opening ceremony.(REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Singer Jung Kook performs the opening ceremony.(REUTERS)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out