France vs England Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal Today: When and Where to watch

Published on Dec 10, 2022 03:54 PM IST

France vs England Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal Schedule Today: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timing and venue.

France's Antoine Griezmann, left, Kylian Mbappe, center, and Marcus Thuram, practises during a training session (AP)
World Champions France will face off against England in the quarterfinal of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, December 11. With the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Olivier Giroud, the French team is looking invincible at the moment. England will have to produce a world-class performance to get the better of them.

During their campaign, France suffered a shocking loss to Tunisia in the group stage. But wins over Australia and Denmark ensured their qualification to the round of 16. In the last 16, they overcame Poland by 3-1 margin and stormed into the quarterfinal. With five goals, France's Mbappé is currently the highest goal-scorer in the tournament.

England have been unbeaten in the tournament thus far. Harry Kane-led team topped Group B after a draw against USA and wins over Iran and Wales. In the round of 16, they dominated Senegal by 3-0 and cruise into the quarterfinal. Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson have been their key players and they will rely a lot on these stars to progress further in the tournament.

Here are the live streaming details:-

When will the France vs England FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal take place?

The France vs England FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal will take place on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Where will the France vs England FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal take place?

The France vs England FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal will take place at Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will will the France vs England FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal start?

The France vs England FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Which TV channels in India will broadcast live the France vs England FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal?

The France vs England FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal will be broadcast live via Sports18, Sports18 HD channels in India.

Where will the live streaming of France vs England FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal be available in India?

Jio Cinema will live stream the France vs England FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in India. Follow live coverage here https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football.

