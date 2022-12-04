France vs Poland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Defending champions FRA eye QF berth against Robert Lewandowski and Co.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score France vs Poland: France became the first defending champions since Brazil in 2006 to clear the group stage at the FIFA World Cup, and ‘Les Bleus’ will be aiming to proceed further in the tournament as they take on Poland in the Round of 16 match on Sunday. France had made an excellent start to the tournament but faced a shocking upset at the hands of Tunisia in their final group game earlier this week. Didier Deschamps had opted to rest some of his key players to keep them fresh for the clash on Sunday, but was forced to introduce them later in the game as Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri scored in the 58th minute; eventually, the Tunisian defence held the defending champions as France remained goalless. Poland, meanwhile, had finished second in Group C behind Argentina with a win, a draw, and a loss each. Poland qualified for the knock-out stages thanks to a higher goal difference than Mexico, that also finished with four points in the table.