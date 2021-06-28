UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming, France vs Switzerland: When and where to watch on TV and online

UEFA EURO 2020, France vs Switzerland Live Streaming: World champions France will look to ease their way through to the quarterfinals when they face Switzerland in a Round of 16 clash at Euro 2020. Didier Deschamps' side have looked a little jaded in the group stages but managed to top the table after a win over Germany in their opening encounter. Switzerland qualified as one of the third-best teams from the group stages and have their task cut out against one of the favourites for the title.

Here’s all you need to know about France vs Switzerland UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between France vs Switzerland taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between France vs Switzerland will take place at the National Arena in Bucharest in Romania.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between France vs Switzerland begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between France vs Switzerland begins at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday (June 29).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between France vs Switzerland?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between France vs Switzerland will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between France vs Switzerland online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between France vs Switzerland will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between France vs Switzerland match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020