France vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2020: Full squad of both teams
World champions France faced a stern test against Portugal in their last group and would now look to ease their way into the Euro 2020 quarterfinals against Switzerland. While France topped their group with a win and two consecutive draws, Switzerland finished third in Group A between Italy and Wales. Can the Swiss players pull off a major upset against Didier Deschamps' side?
Here are the squads for both teams for their Euro 2020 clash:
FRANCE:
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Mike Maignan, Steve Mandanda
Defenders: Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde, Clement Lenglet, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Kurt Zouma
Midfielders: Kingsley Coman, N'Golo Kante, Thomas Lemar, Paul Pogba , Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko, Corentin Tolisso
Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder, Karim Benzema, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram.
SWITZERLAND:
Goalkeepers: Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin, Yann Sommer
Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Loris Benito, Eray Coemert, Nico Elvedi, Jordan Lotomba, Kevin Mbabu, Becir Omeragic, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schaer, Silvan Widmer
Midfielders: Christian Fassnacht, Edimilson Fernandes, Remo Freuler, Mario Gavranovic, Admir Mehmedi, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas
Forwards: Breel Embolo, Xherdan Shaqiri, Haris Seferovic, Steven Zuber.