France vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2020: Full squad of both teams

World champions France faced a stern test against Portugal in their last group and would now look to ease their way into the Euro 2020 quarterfinals against Switzerland.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Switzerland's players celebrate after beating Turkey 3-1 in their Euro 2020 Group A encounter.(AP)

While France topped their group with a win and two consecutive draws, Switzerland finished third in Group A between Italy and Wales. Can the Swiss players pull off a major upset against Didier Deschamps' side?

Here are the squads for both teams for their Euro 2020 clash:

FRANCE:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Mike Maignan, Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde, Clement Lenglet, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Kurt Zouma

Midfielders: Kingsley Coman, N'Golo Kante, Thomas Lemar, Paul Pogba , Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko, Corentin Tolisso

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder, Karim Benzema, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram.

SWITZERLAND:

Goalkeepers: Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin, Yann Sommer

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Loris Benito, Eray Coemert, Nico Elvedi, Jordan Lotomba, Kevin Mbabu, Becir Omeragic, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schaer, Silvan Widmer

Midfielders: Christian Fassnacht, Edimilson Fernandes, Remo Freuler, Mario Gavranovic, Admir Mehmedi, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas

Forwards: Breel Embolo, Xherdan Shaqiri, Haris Seferovic, Steven Zuber.

