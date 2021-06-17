Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / France's Coman leaves Euro 2020 squad to attend birth of child
football

France's Coman leaves Euro 2020 squad to attend birth of child

Coman, 25, was an unused substitute in France's 1-0 win over Germany in their Group F opener on Tuesday. They next take on Hungary at the Puskas Arena on Saturday.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 08:53 PM IST
France's Kingsley Coman(AP)

France's Kingsley Coman has been granted permission to leave the European Championship squad to attend the birth of his child, the country's football federation (FFF) said on Thursday.

The decision was authorised by coach Didier Deschamps and the federation gave the Bayern Munich winger permission after consultation with governing body UEFA and its COVID cell.

"After consultation with UEFA and the UEFA COVID cell, Didier Deschamps and the Federation authorized Kingsley Coman to join his partner and attend the birth of his child," the FFF said.

"All precautions have been taken, particularly in terms of health."

Coman, 25, was an unused substitute in France's 1-0 win over Germany in their Group F opener on Tuesday. They next take on Hungary at the Puskas Arena on Saturday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kingsley coman didier deschamps uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP