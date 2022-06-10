French President Emmanuel Macron backs Zidane to manage PSG after his role in Kylian Mbappe's stay

French President Emmanuel Macron has already successfully managed to convince Kylian Mbappe to stay at Paris Saint-Germain and now he hopes to pull off the same as he has backed Zinedine Zidane to manage PSG amid rising rumuours of the link-up between the former Real Madrid boss to the French club.

In January 2021, Mauricio Pochettino was announced as the head coach of PSG on an 18-month contract. Under him, PSG beat Barcelona in Champions League in Camp Nou before getting the better off then title holders Bayern Munich in both the leg in the quarters, but suffered a semi-final exit at the hands of Manchester City. Pochettino guided the side to a victory in the Coupe de France Final, but finished second in Ligue 1.

In the following season, PSG regained supremacy in Ligue 1, but lost to Real Madrid in the round of 16 in Champions League. Two successive years without the Champions League title put Pochettino's future in doubt.

Macron has now backed Zidane to make a return to his own country and help PSG bag the elusive silverware.

"I was able to speak with Kylian Mbappe, but he makes his choice in his conscience," Macron told RMC Sport. "He has shown it, he is very mature, he is building his career and his commitment with a lot of sense of responsibility.

"I haven't spoken to Zinedine Zidane, but I have immense admiration for him, the player, the coach. We really want to have, in the French championship, an athlete and coach of this talent who has been able to bring back three major cups that we covet a lot for our clubs.

"I wish for the influence of the French championship and for France that he comes back and that he comes to train a big French club, it would be great. It's my role to say that France is a great nation of sport and football, that there are great audiences who love this sport. It is important to us that the best [are here]."

According to reports the former Real Madrid manager is on his way to Qatar to finalise the PSG deal.

