Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / French President Emmanuel Macron backs Zidane to manage PSG after his role in Kylian Mbappe's stay
football

French President Emmanuel Macron backs Zidane to manage PSG after his role in Kylian Mbappe's stay

According to reports the former Real Madrid manager is on his way to Qatar to finalise the PSG deal.
French President Emmanuel Macron; Zidane(AP/Getty)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 04:48 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

French President Emmanuel Macron has already successfully managed to convince Kylian Mbappe to stay at Paris Saint-Germain and now he hopes to pull off the same as he has backed Zinedine Zidane to manage PSG amid rising rumuours of the link-up between the former Real Madrid boss to the French club.

In January 2021, Mauricio Pochettino was announced as the head coach of PSG on an 18-month contract. Under him, PSG beat Barcelona in Champions League in Camp Nou before getting the better off then title holders Bayern Munich in both the leg in the quarters, but suffered a semi-final exit at the hands of Manchester City. Pochettino guided the side to a victory in the Coupe de France Final, but finished second in Ligue 1.

In the following season, PSG regained supremacy in Ligue 1, but lost to Real Madrid in the round of 16 in Champions League. Two successive years without the Champions League title put Pochettino's future in doubt.

Macron has now backed Zidane to make a return to his own country and help PSG bag the elusive silverware.

RELATED STORIES

"I was able to speak with Kylian Mbappe, but he makes his choice in his conscience," Macron told RMC Sport. "He has shown it, he is very mature, he is building his career and his commitment with a lot of sense of responsibility.

"I haven't spoken to Zinedine Zidane, but I have immense admiration for him, the player, the coach. We really want to have, in the French championship, an athlete and coach of this talent who has been able to bring back three major cups that we covet a lot for our clubs.

"I wish for the influence of the French championship and for France that he comes back and that he comes to train a big French club, it would be great. It's my role to say that France is a great nation of sport and football, that there are great audiences who love this sport. It is important to us that the best [are here]."

According to reports the former Real Madrid manager is on his way to Qatar to finalise the PSG deal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
zinedine zidane psg emmanuel macron
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP